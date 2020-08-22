The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India today. However, this year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the celebration is slightly different. 

Here are some pictures from across the country showing people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with precautions. 

// श्री गणेशाय नमः// वक्रतुंड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्व कार्येशु सर्वदा गणपति तुमच्या सगळचा मनोकामना पूर्ण करोत… तुम्हाला सुख समृद्धि.. भरभराटी आणि उत्तम आरोग्य लाभो.. . . . . . . . ꜰᴏʟʟᴏᴡ 👉@balajimulate ꜱʜᴏᴛ ᴏɴ - ꜱᴀᴍꜱᴜɴɢ ɢᴀʟᴀхʏ ᴍ31 ᴘʟᴀᴄᴇ - wαrjє,punє . . . . . . . #ganpati #ganpatifestival #ganpatibappa #ganpatibappamorya #ganpatiphotography #ganpati_pic #ganpatibappamorya_official #ganpati_bappa #puneganpati #puneganpatifestival #ganpati2020 #ganarya #ganesha🙏 #ganeshfestival #ganeshutsav #ganpati_bappa #balajimulate #bsmmulate

महाराष्ट्रातील अप्रतिम फोटोंसाठी फॉलो करा @jayostute_mumbai 🚩 Pic credit :- @_goprogirl._ ______________________________ नोट: ह्या पेज वर आपण महाराष्ट्राला जोडणार आहोत तरी लगेच follow करा आणि आपल्या मित्रांनाही पेजला जोडण्यासाठी पेजचा स्क्रीनशॉट काढून तुमच्या स्टोरी मध्ये अपलोड करा आणि @jayostute_mumbai 🚩 ला Tag करा. धन्यवाद🙏🚩 ________________________________ Want to get Feature👇🏻 ✔•Follow ✔•Tag & Use ✔•When u get featured don't forget to share it in your story😉____________________________ #jayostute_mumbai #jayostute_maharashtra #ganpatibappamorya #maharastra #followforfollowback #bappa #incredibleindia #bappamorya #instagram #maharashtra_clickers #maharashtra_desha #maharashtratourism #royalmarathi #marathi #jaymaharashtra #god #share #comment #likeforlikes #mumbai_ig #mumbai_ganesha #photography #mumbai #follow4followback #follow #maratha #festival #andherieast #chinchpoklichachintamani #camera ____________________ फॉलाे करा @jayostute_mumbai Like करा❤ जाेरदार Comments करा💬

How are you celebrating the festival? 