The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India today. However, this year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the celebration is slightly different.

Here are some pictures from across the country showing people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with precautions.

Breaking barriers! Girls bring Ganapati home in our family! 🙏#HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/pAXtx7lFxP — Sneha (@sneha2986) August 22, 2020

Thousands throng to buy flowers at a market in Mumbai’s Dadar ahead of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival despite the Covid-19 pandemic raging across the city, which has recorded over 134,000 cases till Friday. Anshuman Poyrekar/HindustanTimes pic.twitter.com/X2ph0CHiWC — SK Iyer (@iyer_sk) August 22, 2020

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisami offers prayers at his residence in Salem, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/7JdnPtWJSb — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru, on the occasion of #GaneshaChaturthi today pic.twitter.com/RkyZ4aEPOV — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Puducherry: People rush to markets to make purchases ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow; visuals from Kuber Bazar area. pic.twitter.com/PzyKQWK6Wr — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Karnataka: People make purchases in Hubli ahead of #GaneshaChaturthi.



A local says, "We are celebrating the festival in a simple way this year as there will be no grand arrangement or public gathering due to #COVID19 pandemic." pic.twitter.com/bWvzK34Utz — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari today. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, celebrations are largely confined to homes pic.twitter.com/DXvHjZWa1l — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) August 22, 2020

