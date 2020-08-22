The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India today. However, this year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the celebration is slightly different.
Here are some pictures from across the country showing people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with precautions.
Breaking barriers! Girls bring Ganapati home in our family! 🙏#HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/pAXtx7lFxP— Sneha (@sneha2986) August 22, 2020
Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisami offers prayers at his residence in Salem, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/7JdnPtWJSb— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020
Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru, on the occasion of #GaneshaChaturthi today pic.twitter.com/RkyZ4aEPOV— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020
Puducherry: People rush to markets to make purchases ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow; visuals from Kuber Bazar area. pic.twitter.com/PzyKQWK6Wr— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020
Karnataka: People make purchases in Hubli ahead of #GaneshaChaturthi.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020
A local says, "We are celebrating the festival in a simple way this year as there will be no grand arrangement or public gathering due to #COVID19 pandemic." pic.twitter.com/bWvzK34Utz
Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari today. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, celebrations are largely confined to homes pic.twitter.com/DXvHjZWa1l— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) August 22, 2020
on eve of #GaneshChaturthi Chairman #NBK Spl Pooja at @Basavatarakam1 Cancer Hospital ✨— manabalayya.com☀️ (@manabalayya) August 22, 2020
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 😇 May Ganesha give you a rainbow 🌈 after every storm, A smile 😃 after every fear, and an answer to all your prayers 🙏😇 Let’s make Ganesha Happy this year by celebrating with social distancing and wearing our mask 😷💕 . . . . #ganesha #happyganeshchaturthi #ganpati #ganpatibappamorya_ #divinetiming #ganesha🙏 #paintingoftheday #mask #masks #shwetarohira
