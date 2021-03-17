While 2020 was a difficult year for everyone across the globe, the business tycoons of India seemed to be doing not quite so badly. The country added 40 people to the billionaires' list, which is something. But since the year mostly had downs than ups for the majority of people, it becomes important to see how much wealth the rich shared with others. Here you go.

1. Azim Premji

Total donation: ₹7,904 crore

Azim Premji, whose net worth is ₹1,14,400 crore, mainly shares his wealth to make education and environmental sustainability sectors better with contributions of ₹7,867 crore for the former and ₹35 crore for the latter.

2. Mukesh Ambani

Total donation: ₹458 crore

The Reliance group bigwig has a passion for promoting sports and invests ₹21 crore in the sector. He is also the highest donor in the disaster relief sector with ₹261 crore.

3. Shiv Nadar

Total donation: ₹795 crore

HCL co-founder's biggest contribution came for rural transformation with ₹59 crore.

4. Anil Manibhai Naik

Total donation: Data not present

The Group Chairman of Larsen & Toubro Limited, Anil Manibhai Naik played a role in ensuring the welfare of the health workers and donated ₹76 crore towards the industry.

5. Nandan Nilekani

Total donation: ₹159 crore

The co-founder of Infosys has donated ₹48 crore to help the think tanks in India, while another ₹95 crore for societal platforms.

6. Rahul Bajaj

Total donation: Data not present

The chairman of the Bajaj group was the biggest donator for livelihood enhancement with ₹22 crore.

7. Hinduja Brothers

Total donation: ₹133 crore

The famous Hinduja Brothers gave ₹34 crore for water conservation.

8. Rohini Nilekani

Total donation: Data not present

The founder and chairperson of Arghyam Foundation, Rohini donated ₹47 crore for environmental sustainability in 2020.

9. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Total donation: Data not present

Kiran, who is the managing director of Biocon made a contribution worth ₹34 crore towards the education sector.

10. Anu Aga & family

Total donation: Data not present

Anu, who is one of the richest women in India, donated ₹36 crore to support the education system.

All the data has been taken from the Hurun India website.