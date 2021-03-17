While 2020 was a difficult year for everyone across the globe, the business tycoons of India seemed to be doing not quite so badly. The country added 40 people to the billionaires' list, which is something. But since the year mostly had downs than ups for the majority of people, it becomes important to see how much wealth the rich shared with others. Here you go.
1. Azim Premji
Total donation: ₹7,904 crore
Azim Premji, whose net worth is ₹1,14,400 crore, mainly shares his wealth to make education and environmental sustainability sectors better with contributions of ₹7,867 crore for the former and ₹35 crore for the latter.
2. Mukesh Ambani
Total donation: ₹458 crore
The Reliance group bigwig has a passion for promoting sports and invests ₹21 crore in the sector. He is also the highest donor in the disaster relief sector with ₹261 crore.
3. Shiv Nadar
Total donation: ₹795 crore
HCL co-founder's biggest contribution came for rural transformation with ₹59 crore.
4. Anil Manibhai Naik
Total donation: Data not present
The Group Chairman of Larsen & Toubro Limited, Anil Manibhai Naik played a role in ensuring the welfare of the health workers and donated ₹76 crore towards the industry.
5. Nandan Nilekani
Total donation: ₹159 crore
The co-founder of Infosys has donated ₹48 crore to help the think tanks in India, while another ₹95 crore for societal platforms.
6. Rahul Bajaj
Total donation: Data not present
The chairman of the Bajaj group was the biggest donator for livelihood enhancement with ₹22 crore.
7. Hinduja Brothers
Total donation: ₹133 crore
The famous Hinduja Brothers gave ₹34 crore for water conservation.
8. Rohini Nilekani
Total donation: Data not present
The founder and chairperson of Arghyam Foundation, Rohini donated ₹47 crore for environmental sustainability in 2020.
9. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Total donation: Data not present
Kiran, who is the managing director of Biocon made a contribution worth ₹34 crore towards the education sector.
10. Anu Aga & family
Total donation: Data not present
Anu, who is one of the richest women in India, donated ₹36 crore to support the education system.
All the data has been taken from the Hurun India website.