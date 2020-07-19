Parents are a unique breed.

Their love for us is unique.

Their care and support for us is unique

And so are their texts.

Yeah like, you ask them 'Aj dinner mein kya hai?' and they would reply 'OK'.

You wish them 'Happy Birthday' and they would text 'OK'.

Texting ur parents be like pic.twitter.com/SEXz8E2F99 — brandon 💸 (@lolimbrandon_) July 16, 2020

And this is not it. They have a 'OK' even after your 'OK'. Arey maine OK bol diya hai ab aapko vapis bolne ki jarurat nahi hai.

Moreover, they don't care about what we want to say. They just have their reply ready - OK. And that too in Capital letters.

I remember this one time I texted my mom saying, 'Market se kya laana hai?' and she comfortably replied 'OK'.

This is how it went.

Ultimately I had to call her.

Thanks to texting, our parents' vocabulary has reduced to a single word and sometimes even a single alphabet.

He keeps sending me potassium pic.twitter.com/7DE9azUMS7 — aestaethicc⁷ (@AckermanDanica) July 18, 2020

They also have this habit of asking the same question every day. And that's what our conversations with them are composed of.

My dad literally asks me the same question everyday lmfao pic.twitter.com/PNjM4K4KWR — ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@Lemonslego) July 17, 2020

And if your parents don't fall in this category, they are surely one of those who respond only in emojis.

Their obsession with using emojis is a dangerous one. Because they just love trying different emojis.

Another favourite word of theirs is 'Thanks'.

Classic Indian parents texting 😭 pic.twitter.com/PX2OtWNEXy — Rochak Kanwar (@RochakkaNWAr) July 24, 2019

I swear, I haven't received this amount of gratitude in my entire life jitna mom dad de dete hai messages mein 'Thanks' bol kar.

Despite everything, we know that they are cute and trying to adapt themselves to this texting thing.

But then, sometimes, the love also freaks us out.

My mom has started adding 'love you' at the end of her texts. As an Indian-American who hasn't really experienced this kind of affection from her parents before, it's really freaking me out. pic.twitter.com/pkeSKcIJpb — Preeti Desai🌿 (@preetalina) June 3, 2019

Parents are surely taking texting to next level. Kudos to them.