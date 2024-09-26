The victim of slow death finally reached its grave when the West Bengal government recently announced the discontinuation of Kolkata’s iconic tram service. The City of Joy was the only city that operated trams and celebrated its 150th anniversary in February 2023. However, the joy sees an end as the routes are now going to be terminated – except Maidan-Esplanade-Khidirpur stretch which remains open for tourists.
Trams were introduced in Kolkata back in 1873. Now considered as slow and out-of-fashion, they were one of the most popular transports for the labor and the middle class of British India. As the technology upgraded, trams became electrical, helping in the transportation of goods and people across the city. They were reliable, easy, affordable, and sustainable.
Not many know that they served as a primary link between Howrah-Kolkata over the Hooghly River until roads were paved in 1973. 1950s saw the advent of buses and the active use of the tram was reduced. Still, Kolkata held on to these, helping trams survive the automobile revolution that other cities went through.
Certainly, buses, metros, and cars have their convenience, but trams own their charm. The nostalgic white and blue color always brings back memories of scenic journeys, wooden benches, bells, friendly conductors, and rides through the paras of Kolkata. As someone who has spent considerable time in Kolkata and Trams, I can connect with the mourning sentiments of the residents. While some expressed their dissent, some of them questioned the lack of the government’s interest in reviving one of the most important cultural identities of the city. A Reddit user commented his views on r/kolkata expressing how an early morning ride will only be a dream.
Popular Bengali streaming platform Hoichoi posted a heartfelt farewell with an emotional video
The disappearance of trams marks the loss of cultural and heritage identity. Being a part of the city for a century, its slow-paced and leisurely vibe always appealed to me. The trams with their eco-friendly characteristics were a sustainable way of moving throughout the city. The streets will lose their character and Kolkata will become more frenetic, fast and