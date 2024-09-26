The victim of slow death finally reached its grave when the West Bengal government recently announced the discontinuation of Kolkata’s iconic tram service. The City of Joy was the only city that operated trams and celebrated its 150th anniversary in February 2023. However, the joy sees an end as the routes are now going to be terminated – except Maidan-Esplanade-Khidirpur stretch which remains open for tourists.

150 years of heritage transport in Kolkata: Trams discontinued.

Will miss them on the Kolkata streets❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/TAf33nfBG7 — purpleready (@epicnephrin_e) September 25, 2024

Trams were introduced in Kolkata back in 1873. Now considered as slow and out-of-fashion, they were one of the most popular transports for the labor and the middle class of British India. As the technology upgraded, trams became electrical, helping in the transportation of goods and people across the city. They were reliable, easy, affordable, and sustainable.

The Kolkata Tram Service has been discontinued.



An Era has come to an end after 150 years.



Only the heritage stretch will continue.



We lived close to the Kdlighat Tram Depot.



I used the Tram to commute to South Point in grades 11-12.



It was such a safe and comfortable ride… pic.twitter.com/0pbErJPgD8 — B (@JustPunforfun) September 25, 2024

The Kolkata tram was like that old radio set in my house, we never gauged it for how it functioned but how it has been a testament of time, legacy and life. As the tram service has been shut down, I feel a strange void, a sense of lifelessness in my city.

P.S. I miss home.🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/A1GDb9YYwj — 🌸 (@_malaar_) September 24, 2024

First the Maharashtra govt removed the iconic red double decker buses off #Bombay roads and now this unfortunate decision from Bengal govt to discontinue the 151 years old #Tram services in #Kolkata baring one short heritage stretch from Maidan to Esplanade.



For mere traffic… pic.twitter.com/iT8ibvLEwt — dD@$h (@dashman207) September 25, 2024

Heard kolkata is discontinuing trams, isme baithne ka Sapn…Sapna hi reh gya🤕



Why didn't they just decide to have updated versions of trams like the picture on right pic.twitter.com/QX2yaIAYBL — Kʌvisʜ 🏃‍♂️ (@GoanComrade) September 25, 2024

Not many know that they served as a primary link between Howrah-Kolkata over the Hooghly River until roads were paved in 1973. 1950s saw the advent of buses and the active use of the tram was reduced. Still, Kolkata held on to these, helping trams survive the automobile revolution that other cities went through.

Certainly, buses, metros, and cars have their convenience, but trams own their charm. The nostalgic white and blue color always brings back memories of scenic journeys, wooden benches, bells, friendly conductors, and rides through the paras of Kolkata. As someone who has spent considerable time in Kolkata and Trams, I can connect with the mourning sentiments of the residents. While some expressed their dissent, some of them questioned the lack of the government’s interest in reviving one of the most important cultural identities of the city. A Reddit user commented his views on r/kolkata expressing how an early morning ride will only be a dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment

byu/yoyosoham69 from discussion

inkolkata

Popular Bengali streaming platform Hoichoi posted a heartfelt farewell with an emotional video

The disappearance of trams marks the loss of cultural and heritage identity. Being a part of the city for a century, its slow-paced and leisurely vibe always appealed to me. The trams with their eco-friendly characteristics were a sustainable way of moving throughout the city. The streets will lose their character and Kolkata will become more frenetic, fast and