How often does it happen that you're swiping left on an online dating app and all of a sudden a profile catches your attention, you swipe right, match with that person and they turn out to be the love of your life?

It sounds like a modern-day fairytale, doesn't it? While I am busy getting catfished on online dating apps, Humans of Bombay has posted a story of a same-sex couple that'll make us believe in finding true love in the time of online dating apps.

The couple found each other in Chicago and surprisingly bonded over the diverse Indian culture. Two months of texting and a few meetings later, the Indian-origin man was surprised to see how much his firang love interest appreciated his culture on their first date.

While our desi boy was expecting a cup of American tea when he first visited his love interest's house, he was pleasantly surprised by the adrak wali chai his firang soulmate fixed for him. He further elaborates on the incident:

I was thinking I was going to get American ‘tea’. But when I walked into his house, I was hit with the smell of roasted onion and ginger-garlic! He had a round steel spice box and a pressure cooker… and when he made me tea, it was adrak chai!

A few months later, they realised that they had found their soulmates. They decided to get married and have a traditional big fat Indian wedding. As the Indian-origin lover boy confessed to his parents, they were very happy for him and accepting of his choices.

Their families celebrated their 'unconventional' love with all the traditional ceremonies. The desi father of the groom raised to toast to their homosexual, interracial relationship. And said a few heartwarming words:

If you have a child love them and understand them, if you don’t understand them, then love them more.

Our desi groom further digs into his past and tells us how he wasn't always accepted for his sexuality. He unravels how his struggles coming out were similar to any other person. He further added:

Getting to where we are today hasn’t been easy -- I’ve been sent to therapy to ‘get better’ and I’ve had priests and aunties pray for my soul

But he believed that whatever happened in the past, led him to the love of his life. In fact, the next time this 'IT' couple came to India, they were given a grand Indian swagat and showered with love. In fact, his desi family is way more accepting of Andrew now.

This couple and their understanding, accepting family is a ray of hope for everyone who resides in a society where homosexuality is stilL looked down upon.

H/T : Humans of Bombay