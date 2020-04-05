If you're a romantic at heart, the ending of The Notebook where Noah and Allie died in each other's arms would've crushed you. But a similar heartbreaking ending occurred in real life.

A couple from Florida, USA, Stuart Baker, 74 and Adrian Baker, 72 who were married for 51 years, died due to coronavirus just 6 minutes apart.

Their son Andrew “Buddy” shared this devastating news on Twitter via a video and made people aware of the complications of novel coronavirus.

In the video, he said,

We live in a world of it can’t happen to me, it can’t happen to us, it can’t happen to my family. Well, it happened to us. Sometimes people, especially young people can feel like their immune from something, we’re invincible and that’s simply not the case.

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

Both parents had an organ failure and were made to stay in the same room before their death. They were taken off ventilators to be comfortable. Within minutes of each other, the elderly couple passed away.