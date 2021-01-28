Most of us have been working from homes for almost a year. And while we do not know when offices will reopen, people working at Microsoft India's Noida office are surely in for an incredible visual treat whenever they return to work.

We’re excited to introduce our latest India Development Center hub in Noida, inspired by the Taj Mahal! Come, take a look. https://t.co/Gl6rs8r9M7 pic.twitter.com/CQeo5EcVtY — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 28, 2021

Microsoft launched its new India Development Centre (IDC) facility at Noida, the design of which looks like a luxury hotel.

Did someone say it looks more like the Taj Mahal?

Wait, actually it's both and none of them at the same time.

Spread across the top three floors of a six-storey building in Noida, Microsoft's new workspace is an amalgamation of India's historical culture and corporate values.

Inspired by the architectural marvel, Taj Mahal, the work space is designed in ivory white with jaali work, arches, domes and everything magnificent.

Talking about the new office, Rajiv Kumar, managing director, Microsoft IDC, said:

In order to attract the best talent from the country, you have to go to the places where they are. So, we started in the middle of the country when we opened Hyderabad center, and then went south with the Bengaluru center. My vision to create the Noida center was to attract the best talent that graduates from some of the world-class engineering and management institutions in the country’s north.

The new workspace is a visual treat on one hand and full of modern infrastructure on the other.

Who wouldn't want to work here, right? Netizens are already curious about how to get in there.

The murals around the campus have easter eggs built in.



Like a perforated jaali at the entrance with the picture of Bill Gates, which is only visible at certain angles. pic.twitter.com/cSZTbCzV5J — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 28, 2021

Microsoft’s latest office in India in Noida has been inspired by the Taj Mahal. It’s just stunning. https://t.co/uQGgB0gtP9 — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) January 28, 2021

This isn't a luxury hotel. This is Microsoft's new office in Noida. 🤯https://t.co/JFD0iAqL7j pic.twitter.com/zWapsAQnUN — Prasham Parikh (@prashamparikh) January 28, 2021

I am smiling because brother was adamant when he quit Microsoft in 2011. Today he is swooning. I can go, 'kaha tha mat resign kar aisi company se' on him. https://t.co/teNRjDbsuO — Shweta Baxi Tyagi (@baxishweta) January 28, 2021

*spams with resume*



*With cover letter that just says "please"* https://t.co/praaj8iQcD — Raj Against The Machine (@inaquietraj) January 28, 2021

Looks like a 7 star hotel! — Queenie (@SanaKha14824744) January 28, 2021

The Microsoft Noida office . Wouldn't you want to work there ? https://t.co/P919Tg0JDG — Reena Dayal (@ReenaDayal4) January 28, 2021

Is anything could convince me to move back to NCR, this new Microsoft India Development Center Hub in Noida would be it. Check it out, it’s stunning. https://t.co/qMkqXyngwP — Rajat Agrawal (@rajatagr) January 28, 2021

Microsoft's new office in NOIDA looks fancier than a hotel! https://t.co/QtZ4iNTwu3 — mala bhargava (@malabhargava) January 28, 2021

I am going to put that engineering degree to use now.