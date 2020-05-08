There's a lot of free time nowadays we can spend reading random stuff on the internet. Especially when it comes to he creepy and the bizarre, it's like this lockdown has awakened the horror lover in us all. Wikipedia has a bunch of extremely disturbing reads on all kinds of subject matter, perfect to dive into and while away the hours.

1. The Pope Lick Monster, that lures people onto train tracks to kill them.

This man-goat-sheep hybrid creature is said to live under a bridge in Kentucky, USA. It apparently uses hypnosis to lure victims onto the bridge, after which they are run over by an oncoming train. Other legends claim that its very appearance is so disturbing that people are driven to kill themselves.

2. The Hinterkaifeck Murders, where the murderer is thought to have hidden in the house's attic.

In 1922, 6 members of the Gruber family living at Hinterkaifeck farms in Bavaria were brutally murdered with a pickaxe. However, it is one of the most puzzling crimes of all time, as it was never solved, despite several strange factors. The family would routinely hear noises in their attic at night, they would find footprints leading to their house, but not away, and they also saw a man with a moustache watching the house from a forest nearby.

3. Joyce Vincent's death, which went unnoticed for almost 3 years.

This British woman was a victim of domestic abuse whose erratic behaviour began in 2001, when she quit her job. The next year, she cut off all contact with family, friends, and co-workers, and moved into an untraceable one-room home. In this home, she died (no one's sure exactly how) in 2003, and her body was only discovered in 2006, almost 3 years later.

4. The Clinton Road, where ghosts, satanists, and even professional killers gather.

This 16 km road in New Jersey has become notorious over the years due to the tales told about it, which include ghost sightings, strange creatures, and gatherings of everything from witches to the Ku Klux Klan. It is also a place thought to be frequented by professional killers trying to dispose of bodies.

5. UVB-76, an unexplained radio frequency that transmits noise all day, along with bits of Russian.

This one is pretty damn weird. Between the frequencies frequencies 4625 and 4810 kHz, a short and monotonous soundbuzz tone repeats at a rate of 25 tones per minute, 24 hours per day. The buzzer signal is sometimes interspersed with a voice transmission in Russian. No one knows what this secret code is, even though it's been going on since 1973! It's also known as 'The Buzzer'.

6. Benjamin Kyle, the man with no identity who is the only American citizen officially 'missing' despite his whereabouts being known.

Benjamin Kyle is the alias of a man with severe amnesia who was found in 2004 naked and injured, without any possessions or ID, next to a dumpster behind a Burger King. Despite widespread investigations and even TV publicity over 15 years, his previous identity is not known.

7. The Flatwoods Monster, that terrified children and made them puke.

In 1952, 3 West Virginia boys saw a bright object crossing the sky. They followed its movements, and came to a forested area, where they apparently saw a 'tall man-like figure with a round, red face surrounded by a pointed, hood-like shape' that glided towards them. They also smelled a pungent mist and vomited for a while after.

8. Coffin Births, where a dead body gives birth.

Also known as postmortem fetal extrusion, this is a phenomenon wherein a nonviable foetus is expelled through the vaginal opening of the decomposing body of a dead pregnant woman due to the increasing pressure of internal gases.

9. Rat Kings, a group of rat-tails get entangled, and they exist together as a single being.

If you're on the way to barf-town, leave some space for me. Rat kings are rats whose tails are intertwined by things such as hair or sticky substances like sap or gum or getting tied together. They go on to live as one singular, disgusting creature. Think The Human Centipede, but for rats.

10. The Mystery of the Somerton Man, who body washed ashore with a note saying 'finished' in his pocket.

This unsolved mystery is also known as the Tamam Shud case. In 1948, the body of a man washed up on the shores of Australia. The only clue they found was a written message in his pocket that said 'taman shud', which means 'finished' in Persian. It is thought he was killed with an undetectable poison, but till date, nobody knows he was or where he came from.

We need answers, now!