There are ordinary sweets that cost somewhere between ₹250-₹500 per kg and then there are premium quality sweets that can easily burn a big hole in your pocket. No kidding! You just won't be able to wrap your head around how expensive some of these Indian sweets are. Take a look.

1. Exotica: ₹50,000/kg

Lucknow is home to one of India's most expensive sweet which costs a whopping ₹50,000 per kg. Designed by Chahappan Bhog, this bite-sized mithai is made of 7-8 ingredients sourced from different parts of the world. It has blueberries, macadamia, hazelnut, pine nuts, saffron and mamra badam.

2. Gold Ghari: ₹9,000/kg

Ahead of Chandi Padvo festival, a Surat-based sweet shop launched a gold sweet named ‘Gold Ghari.’ How much does 1 kg cost? Over ₹9,000. Would you want to try it?



Gujarat: Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. Shop owner says, "It is available at Rs 9000/kg. Normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg" pic.twitter.com/7jkXVfCls2 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

3. Suvrana Mithai: ₹12,000/kg

Prashant Corner of Thane in Mumbai sells the Suvrana (golden) mithai which costs a whopping ₹12,000 a kilo. This premium quality mithai contains organic Mamra almonds, which are native to Iran. These almonds are known to be high in fibre, flavour and protein.

4. Gold Leaf Dryfruit Sweets: ₹9,000/kg

These gold-covered dryfruit sweets are being sold in Surat by a shop called ’24 Carat Mithai Magic’. The mithai is covered in 24-carat pure gold leaf. Woah! One kg of this delectable sweet would cost ₹9,000.

5. Besan Laddoos: ₹21,000-₹30,000/kg

These laddoos are filled with French Valrhona chocolate, that's one of the most expensive fillings. The laddoo is also filled with caramel and dusted off with edible gold. No wonder why one box of this sweet costs somewhere between ₹21,000-₹30,000/kg.

6. Kohinoor Gold Halwa: ₹4,000/kg

Rehmat Ali Sweets Corner in Lucknow is famous for selling different kinds of halwas and Kohinoor halwa is one of their specialties. What makes it so expensive? It is made of gold and silver sheets, pine nuts, milk and dryfruits.

7. 21 kg Laddoo: ₹14.65 lakhs

Prepared with pure ghee and mixed with dry fruits, this 21kg laddoo was auctioned for a whopping ₹14.65 lakhs in Hyderabad in 2017 during the Balapur laddu auction which is a tradition that commenced back in 1994. The ladddoo was sold to K. Skylab Reddy and it is undoubtedly the most expensive laddoo till date.

Which one would you want to try out?