You can't put a price on having fun, but most rich people do 'cos why not? Parties by the uber rich are a wholly different affair, and they spend massive amounts of money putting together the perfect do. The drinks have to be top shelf, the entertainment has to be triple-A, and the entire point is to outdo one another. Here are some of the most expensive parties that ever went down.

1. The opening of the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai - $31 Million

This massive bash on the Palm Island in Dubai featured the likes of Robert de Niro, Charlize Theron, and Lindsay Lohan, apart from over a 1000 other celebrities. Kylie Minogue performed her hit songs, and there was an enormous fireworks display as well.

2. The Sultan of Brunei’s 50th birthday party - $27.2 Million

In 1996, Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, held an extravagant 2-week bash in honour of his 50th birthday. The party included a polo match with Prince Charles, a Michael Jackson concert (he charged $17 million) for 60,000 people in a custom-built stadium and a dinner for 3000 guests where everyone left with a gold medal.

3. The Bat Mitzvah of Elizabeth Brooks, daughter of businessman David Brooks - $10 Million

David H. Brooks allegedly made his money selling defense weapons, and held the king of all parties for his daughter's 13th birthday. He got Aerosmith, Ciara, 50 Cent, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, and The Eagles to perform, leading to a bill that still blows minds.

4. David Bonderman's birthday celebrations - $7 Million

David Bonderman is an American businessman from with a net worth of over $3 billion. In 2002, for his 60th birthday, Bonderman had The Rolling Stones and John Mellencamp play at his birthday party at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and comedian Robin Williams entertained guests between acts.

5. Mayawati's 47th birthday bash - $7 Million

In 2003, former UP CM Mayawati celebrated her 47th birthday with a massive blowout. A 51kg cake, 100,000 ladoos, 60 quintals of marigold flowers and around 5000 bouquets were just a few of the things involved.

6. Nita Ambani's 50th birthday party - $30 Million

This one isn't very surprising, considering the staggering amounts of money their family makes every second. 32 charter planes were on duty to fly all the celebrity guests in, and there was even a live performance by A.R. Rahman. The party was held at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur.

7. Businessman Stephen Schwarzman's 60th birthday party - $5 million

Stephen is chairman and CEO of The Blackstone Group, a private equity firm that made him a multi-billionaire. For his 60th birthday, he threw a party for himself at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, which included entertainment by marching bands and a 50-foot silkscreen recreation of his own apartment.

8. Russian billionaire Andrei Melnichenko's birthday party - $2 million

Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko is a Russian billionaire industrialist with a net worth of $15.8 billion. That explains why he didn't mind spending $2 million on a birthday party that included Jennifer Lopez performing a 40-minute private concert for 60 guests in Britain.

9. Naomi Campbell 36th birthday celebrations - $1.8 million

In 2006, this supermodel splurged a staggering amount to hold a three-day event at the exclusive 18-floor Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, which she rented entirely. There was a different theme every day, including 'all white', 'hip hop' and 'Brazilian samba'. It was attended by the likes od David and Victoria Beckham.

10. Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter's birthday party -

When this power couple's daughter Blue Ivy, turned 1 in 2013, they dished out a whopping $200,000 for the little girls' special day. The cake itself was worth $2000, there were $95,000 worth of pink and white roses, and loot bags priced at $30,000. Blue Ivy’s birthday gift was a diamond-encrusted Barbie doll for $80,000.

Partying is expensive business, huh?