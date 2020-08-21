Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, has a brand new Walk of Shame, thanks to the creativity of a street artist called Tyler. We'll talk about it but let me start by giving some context to you.

In California, USA, there is Hollywood Boulevard and in the Hollywood Boulevard, there are sidewalks with brass stars.

Collectively forming The Walk of Fame, they look like the picture below. This initiative was taken to honour the 'stars' of the industry by putting their names inside one.

It's a cool concept, which, an Indian street artist, who goes by the name Tyler, adapted according to the needs of our nation.

On August 15, he posted on Instagram, asking people to suggest names for Walk of Shame that he was planning to make in Mumbai.

Tyler explained in detail, the idea behind it.

He basically wanted to throw light on people who have betrayed people's trust by taking a wrong stand, spreading propaganda, so on and so forth.

He also elaborated on this in an interview given to Vice:

To muzzle the voice of dissent, several students and activists are constantly being targeted and thrown in jail even amidst COVID-19 lockdown. The idea behind this initiative is to connect people, by calling out the shameless public figures in the most non-violent way.

And his followers gave an overwhelming response. More than 3,000 people commented on the post and Tyler had a winner: Arnab Goswami.

The Republic TV journalist now has his name painted on the street with a poop symbol above.

The second person to get this 'honour' was Sudhir Chaudhary, the editor-in-chief of Zee News.

Incidentally, both of them have been accused of lying and spreading hate in the past.

In his last post, he asked, "Who's next?". And here are some of the answers.

Guess we will have to wait and see who wins.