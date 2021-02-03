Local trains are the lifeline of millions of people putting up in Mumbai. Every person residing in the city from any walk of life uses the local train to commute from one place to another. So, naturally, when the trains were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic, things got really tough for Mumbaikars.

But now after 11 months, the Mumbai local trains have finally resumed its services with covid protocols and honestly, it is the best news for a local. In fact, it is quite a sentimental moment for some.

Case in point, a picture has emerged from platform number 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station where an emotional passenger was seen paying respects to the train before boarding it.

A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AqEhlTaH0Z — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 2, 2021

Several netizens described this emotion and explained why local trains in Mumbai is such big part of every Mumbaikar's life.

The soul of India... I pray we never lose it... https://t.co/Xw48usPnew — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2021

Maano ya na maano, Iss train k wajah se aaj kai logo ka ghar basa hai — HriTikant Sah∞ (@jalebifafdddaaa) February 2, 2021

Only a Mumbaikar can relate to this feeling !!!



Local train is not just a mode of transport but an emotion , a lifeline! #MumbaiLocal https://t.co/SfrTMjujLZ — Purva Chitnis (@ChitnisPurva) February 3, 2021

Only Mumbaikars will understand the beauty of this action https://t.co/msREdQLFJn — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) February 3, 2021

Not without a reason is it called the ‘lifeline of the city’ #MumbaiLocal https://t.co/YLz6QGqHgg — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) February 3, 2021

This is why a common Indian wants infrastructure. So that they can reach office in time, do an honest day's work, provide for their dependents, and hope their offspring does better than them. pic.twitter.com/v2agNCcnK7 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 3, 2021

Well, this commute teaches people plenty stuff , primary being time management . Can never forget my first hand experiences . — VihaanVikas (@VikasJigna) February 3, 2021

really heart warming. the lifeline of Mumbai, the Mumbai local. the means of commute for common man. Mumbai local knows not all mumbaikars can afford Ubers and drive to work or even afford rickshaws. Mumbai local keeps the city going. https://t.co/N0c30SKBTa — Sanchita (@sanchita_bong) February 2, 2021

If ever someone asks you what the humble local train means to the Mumbaikar, show him this picture. https://t.co/NNB7egq4Jq — Raaghav Ram (@idliwadachutney) February 3, 2021

Lifeline alive... ❤️ — Anil (@automate_India) February 2, 2021

He may get emotional after 11months traveling in Mumbai local train. Very touching image Mumbaikars will understand well👍👍. We are attached to our daily local trains and meet our friends 😍😍👍 — Shaila kashyap (@shailamurthy18) February 2, 2021

Says a lot about Mumbai and its ground reality .. so many emotions captured here..#Mumbai #WednesdayMotivation https://t.co/VkIurG9YGT — Sahil Shetty (@shettysahil26) February 3, 2021

I feel this moment. — Purely Wasted (@PureWaste) February 2, 2021

Gratitude 👌 आभार — Sajjan Kumar 📈 (@NiftyTeam1) February 3, 2021

Ye Mumbai ki dhadkan hai❤️❤️❤️ — Whocares45™ (@Whocares_45) February 2, 2021

The feeling that sinks in gives you goosebumps. Nothing less than divine and absolute magic. — Sagar - सागर 🇮🇳®️ (@sagarholic) February 2, 2021

Mumbai Local Mother.

Apni Godi me sabko paar karati hai

That's what felt — Ravi (@raviji_can) February 2, 2021

The Mumbai local will run in three time slots where wearing a masks is mandatory.