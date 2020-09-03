We may disagree on many things, but one thing we can all admit is that Indian TV isn't what it used to be.

It's fascinating to notice that the shows made years ago were much more progressive and overall more entertaining.

Which is why they stayed with us. Just like the characters in them.

Feeling nostalgic? Wait a second. I'd like you to see an artwork, made by teams at Kyoorius and BBDO.

To kickstart #zeemelt - We commissioned a painting with together with #BBDO @aJosyPaul - There are 58 characters from memorable Indian TV shows in this image. How many can you spot? #ZeeMelt58memories pic.twitter.com/ZyjNFaEOLT — Rajesh Kejriwal (@rajeshkejriwal) September 3, 2020

In this brilliantly made piece of art, you can see a total of 58 iconic characters from Doordarshan and Hindi GECs (General Entertainment Channels).

And the challenge is to identify all of them. My count stands at a lowly 20.

The artwork also has some of the current shows popular among people, and you will notice them if you have a keen eye.

Spotted most of them. They got Karamchand as well. This is so cool. https://t.co/JwkcV8wl6a — Gareth. (@GarethEswin) September 3, 2020

Quite an interesting visual! Some of the best TV in India https://t.co/hIiysGWXVJ — prashant modi (@modi_prashant) September 3, 2020

Talking about the painting, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said:

I thoroughly enjoyed this brilliant piece of art and loved the process of identifying my favourite characters from the world of television. There is a beautiful relationship which gets created between a viewer and the character, and this painting celebrates this bond and the power of the entertainment platform. I congratulate the teams from Kyoorius and BBDO, who have created this masterpiece. I wish them all the best and look forward to a yet another successful edition of ZeeMELT.

The painting on advertisements he is talking about, is this:

6/6. A delightful piece of art showcased at #ZeeMelt recently - 40+ memorable Indian ads... how many you identify? Answers, with YouTube videos, here: https://t.co/mlYztMaPvF pic.twitter.com/990Y6088mW — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 2, 2019

Guess I'll leave you with these to pass your time by testing your memory.