Last week, we shared with you the weirdest dating experiences of people, and to keep the balance healthy, today we look at some heartwarming proposal stories because hope must not die.

These are some of the best ones on the internet. Read on and be prepared for mush.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

Answer source.

A 'single' tear fell from my eye.