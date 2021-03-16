There are certain red flags that you should look out for before joining a new job/position or company. Or, you might end up regretting your decision of accepting the offer.

Speaking of which, a Reddit user asked people on the platform to share certain red flags that would indicate that the place and job is a hell-hole to work for and they had some experiences to share.

Here are some of the best responses.

1. If there are too many new employees then something is definitely fishy.

All the employees seem new to the job.

- black_flag_4ever

2. One should look out for job ads. If you continuously see the same ad you should know it's bad.

When you continuously see the job advertised you know it's bad. I don't know how employers don't see the issue and make it a better job. I mean one more break in the day goes a huge way to making a shitty job tolerable.

- Apolitefuckyou

3. If an HR person tells you they are looking for something better and are desperate to leave the current job, you should take the hint.

First job interview out of college I was interviewing at a call center, the HR guy, at one point, said "yeah I'm really trying to find something better and get out of this place".

- gizzardgullet

4. If the boss complains about the last two employees in the very first week who were hired at the same position as you.

I just ended a job with a boss who complained about the last two people in my position my very first week. I knew at that moment it was going to be a terrible place to work.

- irish675

5. One should look out for job ads that advertise what you could earn instead of what you will earn.

Anywhere that advertises what you COULD earn instead of what you WILL earn. They're going to use you up and spit you out.

- watsakerring

6. If the employers stall and look dishonest when you ask them why there is an opening, you should know something is wrong.

If they stall and look dishonest when you ask why there is an opening, you may find out later that they fired the last guy without a good reason. If the pay seems too low, and #1 is also true, they will not be able to appreciate what you do there. It will stay low. If the people working in the area you will be working in seem to be stressed and struggling, it may be that way every day because they are understaffed.

- Sazerizer

7. One should always check the facial expressions and body language of the employees to find out how the work environment is.

Best to check the facial expressions/body language of the people you pass. You can easily tell if a person is defeated/hate their job. Also ask your interviewer if they enjoy their job. If they hesitate in their answer, then that's an indication that it isn't the greatest place.

- kanji_sasahara

8. You should enquire about the company culture and why the position is open.

Ask about the company culture and why the position is open. I had HR straight up tell me the major problems within the organization and what needed to be fixed so that the dept could function correctly. I accepted the job because the culture was a good fit for me and I had the opportunity to get the dept functioning correctly.

- snowace56

9. In order to figure out how the boss is one should always lookout for signs by checking out other employees' body language and facial expressions in the room when the boss is talking.

Any time you are interacting with a group of people at a potential employer and the 'boss' is talking, check out everyone else in the room. If they are looking down and trying to act like they aren't there, that's a huge red flag. The boss is either extremely dominating and won't accept any opinion from anyone that contradicts his own, or he habitually fucks up and they are perpetually embarrassed for him.

- Slimpikin

10. If an interviewer answers the phone with different business names every time it rang, that's your red flag.

I applied for a job as a massage therapist. During the interview, the person doing the interview answered the phone four or five times, a different business name every time. When I got home I called the license agency and asked about them; turns out they were a poorly-disguised front for prostitution. They had a legit massage business, which they were using to hide the fact that they also had half a dozen not so legit "massage" businesses. I was advised not to accept the position as they were, once again, under investigation. A month later, I saw my interviewer on the news, in handcuffs.

- ditch_lily

11. If the hiring manager spends a lot of time selling you the position, it should concern you.

In one of my own experiences, when the hiring person or orientation person spends a lot of time trying to sell YOU on the job. That's a red flag to me.

- kengou

12. When the employer talks ill about the last person who held the position, you should take it as a red flag.

When the employer talks shit about the last person who held the position.

- hoodiemonster

13. If a company calls you back within 15 minutes after applying for the job, something isn't right.

If they call you back in 15 minutes after applying , you are selling knives.

- King_elessar

14. A pissed off employee and a bounced pay cheque is a red flag that shouldn't be ignored.

One place I went in to interview for an IT gig, I got to witness an epic shouting match between the guy who I was meeting with and a pissed off employee that barged into the office mid-interview. The employee's pay cheque had bounced. That was my cue to calmly get up and GTFO.

- readysteadywhoa

15. If the employees hesitate or show reluctance while answering a question about how they like the company, you should take it as a hint.

When interviewing, ask "So do you like working for this company?" If they reply with anything short of "Yes, absolutely" -- that is, if they hesitate a bit, or say "you know, yeah," or show any other reluctance -- then the answer is no.

- Lord_Varys

16. When the boss equates work space to a family, you should know things are going to be messed up.

When the guy hiring you says "we are like family here" That usually equates to a very dysfunctional and fucked up family... not like the family singing kum ba ya together.

- calzenn

17. If there is only one woman in a 200 employee office. That right there, is a red flag.

I had an interview once for some heavy equipment producer as an office administrator. When I was shown around the building, it was obvious that the ONLY woman in the 200 employee office was the current admin. During the tour the owner commented on how I'd be expected to take care of the kitchen and anything else the men might need. NOPED my way right outta that one.

- ifandwhen

18. If the employer says that it is a very 'competitive environment' you should get the hint.

"Its a very competitive environment" Fuck. That. Shit.

- HeroOfTime31

19. Beware of companies that ask employees (even temporary ones) to dole out money from their own pocket to buy equipments.

My buddy's temp place wanted him to invest in a cart and air tools. Over $150 worth equipment. Keep in mind he was a "temp".

- twinsizedbed

20. When you have to make stuff up to ask for a single day off, you should know you are not in the right place.

Had this on my last job. Salaried process engineer. Had to punch in and out. I could work 50-60 hours a week, but if I wanted to leave an hour or two early, I had to either "make it up" or take vacation time. Current job: boss tells me he doesn't care what hours I work as long as the job gets done. No time clocks, no micro-management, great people. Huge difference!

- semiproceng

