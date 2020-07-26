We all run out of luck sometimes. And if you think you have had the worst, we are here to make you feel better.

Because no matter how bad your day is, it might be nothing compared these poor souls.

1. This person whose food was dropped at the door, literally by the delivery boy.

2. This 'I Love You' printed balloon dumped in a trash can.

3. This person whose car was ruined by paint.

4. These poor little chocolate penguins.

5. This person who brought a lot of crabs from vacation but the container breached en route.

6. This boy who asked his mom to shave hair around his ears but she put the razor too high so he had to go bald.

7. This person who forgot Ibuprofen capsules in the car and they got stuck like this:

8. This person who came home to his 3-year-old fixing his laptop.

9. This one whose 8-year-old daughter got angry and painted the entire furniture with permanent marker and acrylic colours.

10. This person whose entire workplace was flooded.

11. This person who got his tooth removed - the wrong one.

12. The person who unplugged his device and this happened.

13. This person whose shaving cream lid opened and foamed in the box.

14. This guy who was baking a birthday cake for his girlfriend.

15. This person whose cat ate his earphones.

16. This person's pan lid that just exploded while in the cupboard.

17. This person who was stung by a wasp trapped under his wrist watch.

18. This person who ordered a cloud lamp but received shit, instead.

19. This person who forgot beer bottles in the freezer.

20. This person, whose bird picked up each and every laptop key, from the keyboard obviously.

21. This woman who ordered a fake predator for scaring away geese in her lawn.

22. This person who ordered one medium and one large fries.

23. Someone who forgot to remove the plastic lid from the Pyrex dish before placing it in the oven.

24. This person whose AC unit exploded a few feet away from him.

25. This guy whose mum broke his keyboard because he used it 5 minutes extra the previous night.

Feeling better, aren't you?