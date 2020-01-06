The protests that have shaken the nation have also allowed artists to use creatively voice their dissent. However, this phenomenon isn't new or unique to the millennial generation. Because art has always held in itself the ability to voice feelings and opinions powerful enough to bring change. And nothing proves that better than these shayaris on revolution aka inquilab:

The day people start threatening art is the day art has made a difference, impacted a mind, left an impression. And that is exactly what the nation needs today.

