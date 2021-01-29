Things change, but that doesn't just hold true for emotional Instagram captions - it's also true for money. A lot of things had completely different prices 'back in the day', but we never truly put into perspective just how different it all was. Inflation obviously lulls us into a sense of normality in regards to the whole thing, so check out these posters that'll remind you of the difference in prices then and now.

However, it hasn't been all downhill. A few things have gone through massive price drops, or at least stayed the same.

Damn, now I feel both old and broke.