Across the world, people are losing their loved ones in this fight against the pandemic. Some get the chance to say goodbye, while others don't.

One such story is that of the Coelho family. Katie, the mother of two lost her husband when he had a heart attack after testing positive for COVID-19.

32-year-old Jon was being treated for the past month, after he tested positive. And when Katie opened his phone after his death, she found a heartbreaking note he had left for them.

You are truly one of a kind...make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced.

The couple have two children together, Braedyn who is 2 and a half, and Penelope who is 10 months old. Braedyn was born with severe neurological problems, which led to Katie staying full-time at home to take care of him, leaving Jon to be the sole breadwinner of the family.

Even though he was fighting for his life for the past month, I know up until the last second he wanted to make sure the kids and I were okay. I’m so thankful I found the note, but the other part of me is so sad. Because I know how scared he was and where his mind must’ve been to think he had to write something like that.

- Katie told Buzzfeed News

Because of Braedyn's condition, the family was extremely cautious about quarantining, but Jon as an essential worker still had to step out of the house. Which is when he came in contact with a positive patient.

A gofundme page has been set up for the family to help them through these difficult times.