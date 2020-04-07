Flight attendants, pilots and airline professionals have been getting a lot of flak from people despite the fact that they are risking their own lives and helping people during this crisis. 

But in a humane gesture, Air India Pilot, Captain Manish Sharma received a 'thank you' note from the residents of his colony in Chennai. This note was right under the 'quarantine' sticker he had received from the municipal authority.  

Thank you Capt Manish for ALL your services. You are our HERO. 

Netizens too appreciated the pilot and his service. 

Though there is a lot of societal backlash against pilots, it's really nice to see this change.       