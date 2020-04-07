Flight attendants, pilots and airline professionals have been getting a lot of flak from people despite the fact that they are risking their own lives and helping people during this crisis.
But in a humane gesture, Air India Pilot, Captain Manish Sharma received a 'thank you' note from the residents of his colony in Chennai. This note was right under the 'quarantine' sticker he had received from the municipal authority.
Thank you Capt Manish for ALL your services. You are our HERO.
Netizens too appreciated the pilot and his service.
Wonderful news 🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 salute to the good Captain & his Crew— Sanjay (@sanjaylazar) April 6, 2020
But even bigger Salaam to his housing society who honoured him like this
Wish others take a leaf out of their book #Covid_19 #CoronaVirus #CoronaWarriors #aviation
Jai ho .... Salute— Dino Marino (@DinooMarino) April 6, 2020
Proud of you and a lot of others like you including cabin crew,Sir. You all deserve the best.— Mehul Desai (@livingfree60) April 6, 2020
Dear Captain Manish. You are our real hero. I convey my heartfelt thanks for your exemplary courage and dedication for the national service. Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳— Mayuk Dasgupta (@Mayukdg) April 6, 2020
Sir, this is heartening to see - a Housing Society showing its gratitude. It speaks volumes for the respect and pride we all have for the crew of @airindiain .— Sharath Chandra (@shirtysharath) April 6, 2020
However please do be wary of posting their residence address - it may result in unintended harm. Thank You.
Though there is a lot of societal backlash against pilots, it's really nice to see this change.