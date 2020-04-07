Flight attendants, pilots and airline professionals have been getting a lot of flak from people despite the fact that they are risking their own lives and helping people during this crisis.

But in a humane gesture, Air India Pilot, Captain Manish Sharma received a 'thank you' note from the residents of his colony in Chennai. This note was right under the 'quarantine' sticker he had received from the municipal authority.

Thank you Capt Manish for ALL your services. You are our HERO.

HUMANITY IS NOT DEAD YET👏

Municipal Authorities had placed a QURANTINE sticker outside the flat of @airindiain Capt Manish after he had operated an international evacuation flight. Instead of any societal backlash, his colony residents placed another sticker hailing him... pic.twitter.com/gmdVW2hYa4 — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Air_India_CREW) April 6, 2020

Netizens too appreciated the pilot and his service.

Wonderful news 🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 salute to the good Captain & his Crew



But even bigger Salaam to his housing society who honoured him like this



Wish others take a leaf out of their book #Covid_19 #CoronaVirus #CoronaWarriors #aviation — Sanjay (@sanjaylazar) April 6, 2020

Jai ho .... Salute — Dino Marino (@DinooMarino) April 6, 2020

He needs to be appreciated — Asif_Habib (@Asif__Habib) April 6, 2020

Proud of you and a lot of others like you including cabin crew,Sir. You all deserve the best. — Mehul Desai (@livingfree60) April 6, 2020

Dear Captain Manish. You are our real hero. I convey my heartfelt thanks for your exemplary courage and dedication for the national service. Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Mayuk Dasgupta (@Mayukdg) April 6, 2020

Sir, this is heartening to see - a Housing Society showing its gratitude. It speaks volumes for the respect and pride we all have for the crew of @airindiain .

However please do be wary of posting their residence address - it may result in unintended harm. Thank You. — Sharath Chandra (@shirtysharath) April 6, 2020

Though there is a lot of societal backlash against pilots, it's really nice to see this change.