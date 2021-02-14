This Valentine's Day, make a promise to yourself- to love, to understand and to accept the real you. Because the first stop on the road to romance is you.

And these inspiring quotes on self-love will definitely empower you and remind you of its importance and teach you how to honor yourself.

Remember, self love is the first step to a healthy and successful relationship that we often tend to under appreciate. It is about treating oneself with the same amount of love and respect as you'd treat your loved ones with.

