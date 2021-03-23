Does it happen with you too that you do not have a camera when you witness a rare moment or sight? People who are able to capture these moments are lucky. While we aren't one of those, there are some who got lucky.

Check these pictures shared by people on the internet because that's the closest we can get.

1. This person got to see a Mammatus (mammary cloud).

2. This person shared a pic of purple corn from Peru.

3. This person found a tree with eyes.

4. This person found rose-shaped pinecones.

5. Someone clicked a cloud that looks like a Taco.

6. This person clicked the light reflected off the toaster and it looked like a bat.

7. This person clicked a red-only rainbow at midight in Finland.

8. This cat's doppleganger lives just upstairs.

9. This person received 64 copies of the same debit card from his bank.

10. This person clicked the fuzz on his sock and it looked like a flamingo.

11. This person shared a pic of his fingers. They do not have a middle joint.

12. This tree has 1 branch of an apple tree and the rest is a normal tree.

13. This person shared pics of a thorn stuck in his fingernail for around 8 months.

14. This person shared a pic of how uniformly the snow melted on his walkway.

15. This person shared a pic of two eggs (one inside the another) laid by a chicken.

16. Someone shared a pic of 3 girls with similar hair and wearing the same sweater sitting in one row.

17. This person shared a pic of the hexagonal vein structure on his wrist.

18. This person shared a pic of snow where a wolf slept leaving behind its mark.

19. This person clicked a picture of a frozen flower in Texas during the winter storm.

20. The lighting from this person's keyboard formed a little heart on the glass of water.

21. This person was cutting down a tree at a golf course and found a golf ball wedged in it.

22. This person bought some suspiciously perfect bananas.

23. The sun shining through the fish tank at this person's home aligned perfectly with the knobs of the gas stove.

24. The sun hit this pavement just right and made a real-life Rainbow Road through polarized lenses.

25. This person shared a pic of a nappies packet from Sweden featuring fathers on the packaging.

Do you have any such rare pictures to share with us?