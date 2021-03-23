Does it happen with you too that you do not have a camera when you witness a rare moment or sight? People who are able to capture these moments are lucky. While we aren't one of those, there are some who got lucky.

Check these pictures shared by people on the internet because that's the closest we can get.

1. This person got to see a Mammatus (mammary cloud).

Source: Reddit

2. This person shared a pic of purple corn from Peru.

Source: Reddit

3. This person found a tree with eyes.

Source: Reddit

4. This person found rose-shaped pinecones.

Source: Reddit

5. Someone clicked a cloud that looks like a Taco.

Source: Reddit

6. This person clicked the light reflected off the toaster and it looked like a bat.

Source: Reddit

7. This person clicked a red-only rainbow at midight in Finland.

Source: Reddit

8. This cat's doppleganger lives just upstairs.

Source: imgur

9. This person received 64 copies of the same debit card from his bank.

10. This person clicked the fuzz on his sock and it looked like a flamingo.

Source: Reddit

11. This person shared a pic of his fingers. They do not have a middle joint.

Source: Reddit

12. This tree has 1 branch of an apple tree and the rest is a normal tree.

Source: Reddit

13. This person shared pics of a thorn stuck in his fingernail for around 8 months.

Source: Reddit

14. This person shared a pic of how uniformly the snow melted on his walkway.

Source: Reddit

15. This person shared a pic of two eggs (one inside the another) laid by a chicken.

Source: Reddit

16. Someone shared a pic of 3 girls with similar hair and wearing the same sweater sitting in one row.

Source: Reddit

17. This person shared a pic of the hexagonal vein structure on his wrist.

Source: Reddit

18. This person shared a pic of snow where a wolf slept leaving behind its mark.

Source: Reddit

19. This person clicked a picture of a frozen flower in Texas during the winter storm.

Source: Reddit

20. The lighting from this person's keyboard formed a little heart on the glass of water.

Source: Reddit

21. This person was cutting down a tree at a golf course and found a golf ball wedged in it.

Source: Reddit

22. This person bought some suspiciously perfect bananas.

Source: Reddit

23. The sun shining through the fish tank at this person's home aligned perfectly with the knobs of the gas stove.

Source: Reddit

24. The sun hit this pavement just right and made a real-life Rainbow Road through polarized lenses.

Source: Reddit

25. This person shared a pic of a nappies packet from Sweden featuring fathers on the packaging.

Source: Reddit

Do you have any such rare pictures to share with us? 