A lot of things happening in India, and the world at large, are not ideal. There is a great deal of hatred and discrimination, which finds it roots in religious differences.

Which is ironic because all religions fundamentally teach the same thing - that every person is equal.

These verses and teachings show the same.

This should serve as a big motivation to be nicer to each other.

Creatives by: Aprajita Mishra and Aakansha Pushp