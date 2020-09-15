While the quote "money can't buy you happiness" may fundamentally be true, a 20-year-old's dreams and aspirations have forced him to think otherwise.   

This 20-year-old by the name of Kamal Singh is a ballet dancer from Vikaspuri, Delhi. He is an e-rickshaw driver's son who studied at a local government boys school. He didn't even know about ballet or had the money to attend a class until fate had some other plans for him. 

However, he had an encounter with Maestro Fernando Aguilera, director of a ballet school and company in New Delhi and that led him to become a part of this reputed ballet school.      

After rigorous training of four years, Kamal finally got the chance of a lifetime when he got an invitation for a one-year professional training programme in The English National Ballet School of London, England. He became the first Indian dancer to have received this invitation.  

However, coming from his background, Kamal can't afford to accept this invitation. So, he has launched a fundraiser with the goal of reaching Rs 15,00,000 and hopes to raise at least Rs 5,00,000 by 18th September 2020 to pay his tuition fees of £8000 (Rs. 7,59,600) on time. This fundraiser also includes his additional living expenses in London.  

You can change Kamal's life by helping him achieve his dream by donating here.  

Watch his dance performance here :  

Kamal Singh Audition Video for Asia Lukmanova (a to z) from Fernando Aguilera on Vimeo.