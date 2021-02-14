With Valentine's Day here, a lot of us are looking to find that perfect food spot to celebrate the day at. Whether that is by spending quality time with our S/O, or BFFs. So, here are a couple of the most romantic restaurants across the city you can head out to for a good time this Valentine's.

Olive Bar & Kitchen is great for those who love Mediterranean and European food. The ambience is great because as soon as you step inside, you feel as though you're in some part of Santorini, Greece. We suggest you go after 8 PM because it will be less crowded, and that you try their Chipotle Prawns for sure.





Price for two: ₹4,000 for two people (without alcohol)







Location: Mile 6 One Style, 8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli



Lakhori, at Haveli Dharampura is the essence of romance in Delhi. Located in Old Delhi, inside a heritage haveli and serving scrumptious Mughlai and street food, this is a great option for those looking for something more desi. You can go here anytime after 6 PM if you're looking for a less crowded setting. Also, we suggest you try their Palak Patta Chat, Nizzamuddin Ghost Biryani or Dal Ka Shorba with Whole Wheat Naan.





Price for two: ₹2,500 (without alcohol)





Location: 2293, Dharampura, Gali Gulian, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk

QLA is really great for European, Italian, Spanish cuisines and the ambience is super romantic, especially the al fresco seating areas. You can choose to go here after 8 PM in case you'd like there to be less of a crowd.





PS: We've heard good things about their Chicken Slider, might want to check that out.







Price for two: ₹3,000 for two people (without alcohol)





Location: 4-A Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Next To Qutab Minar, Mehrauli



Mia Bella is known for its Asian and Italian food. You can go ahead and try their Artichoke Pizza and Wild Mushroom Risotto. The least crowded time to go here would be after 8 PM.



Price for two: ₹1,500 for two people (without alcohol)





Location: 50E 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Fort Rd, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas



The Grammar Room has great cocktails and is known for its Continental food as well as desserts. You can definitely try their Mushroom Melt, Spicy Fries, and Margaritas. The best time to go here would be after 7 PM, for a quieter and less crowded atmosphere.



Price for two: ₹1,600 for two people (without alcohol)





Location: One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

Diggin is an adorable cafe to head out to for Valentine's Day because the ambience and decor here is warm and super pretty. They're known for their Continental, Italian, and Fast Food options. Their Signature Ravioli, Lamb Lasagna, and Guava Punch are ordered often, you can definitely try them out. You can go here after 7 PM, if you're looking for less of a crowd.







Price for two: ₹1,400







Location: Santushti Shopping Complex Shop No-10 Opp Samrat Hotel

Amour Bistro is airy and has a lot of natural light flooding in, so the ambience is superb. It is known for Continental, Italian, Lebanese, and European food. You can go ahead and try their super grain salad and Basilica pizza, we've heard nice recommendations about these two. You can find the place the least crowded after 8 PM.











Location: Block C, No.10 Yes Bank, 48, Malcha Marg, Diplomatic Enclave

₹2,000 for two people (without alcohol)

Sevilla by Claridges is known for its Spanish and Italian food. The ambience is absolutely perfect if you're looking for a place to pop the question. You can try their pizzas, they're quite a popular order, the restaurant opens post 7 PM so maybe try pay a visit in the earlier hours, to catch a less crowded space.







Location: The Claridges New Delhi, 12, Dr APJ Abdul kalam Rd, New Delhi

₹4,500 for two people (without alcohol)

Ottimo at Westview is known for European and Italian cuisines. The ambience is super dreamy and luxurious. It is a bit pricey, but if you're looking to make this Valentine's Day a little extraordinary, this experience might just be for you. You can try their Duck Risotto, Pork Belly or Exotic Salad. You can go here at either 1 PM or 5 PM, it's less crowded then.











Location: ITC Maurya, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Central Ridge Reserve Forest

₹6,600 for two people (without alcohol)

Music & Mountains is great for Italian, Continental, and Fast Food. The ambience of this place is super cozy and we think it is one of those places you take bae to talk about making it official. You can try their Salami Pizza and Chicken Pot Pie for sure. Also, it is advisable to go here post 8 PM to experience a less crowded space.







Price for two: ₹2,100 for two people (without alcohol)





Location: 2nd floor, M 23, M Block Market, part 1, Greater Kailash

So, where are you taking bae this Valentine's?