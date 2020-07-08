Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encouraged Britain to acknowledge the past of the Commonwealth and urged to right the wrongs of colonialism.

They were speaking against racial injustice and said that accepting the past would be uncomfortable but it needs to be done.

Source: pagesix

India too was one of the Asian countries colonised by the British. So, someone on Twitter said that if not for colonisation, Indian wouldn't have been a country it is today.

Okay, so this tweet didn't go down well with Indians and they lashed out on the Twitter user for promoting racism and colonialism. 

Indians even asked him to learn History, where India was a full-fledged civilisation long before Britain even existed.

