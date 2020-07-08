Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encouraged Britain to acknowledge the past of the Commonwealth and urged to right the wrongs of colonialism.

They were speaking against racial injustice and said that accepting the past would be uncomfortable but it needs to be done.

India too was one of the Asian countries colonised by the British. So, someone on Twitter said that if not for colonisation, Indian wouldn't have been a country it is today.

Shut up. Without colonialism, India would not be a country. It would be 357 warring tribes that don't speak the same language. History is not an occasion for spoiled fops like yourselves to virtue signal. https://t.co/GTiCu0oIZT — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) July 6, 2020

Okay, so this tweet didn't go down well with Indians and they lashed out on the Twitter user for promoting racism and colonialism.

Indians even asked him to learn History, where India was a full-fledged civilisation long before Britain even existed.

Well when the so called Europeans were busy Barbarians, India had a millienia old civilization. Those languages that you mention are still spoken widely and India ie. Bharat has been a continuing civilization for millenias — yaji (@msyaji) July 7, 2020

Without India, the Brits could not get the borrowed glow to call itself "super"power; all faded right after '47 and continuing downhill. Get real education, not the colonial dribble. — DP (@dp8084) July 7, 2020

History, Sir, is also not an occasion to whitewash & sanitise the plunder & degradation of a country & it’s people by barbarians who came from a sorry, little, cold island.



We were not ‘357 warring tribes’ but an ancient civilisation way beyond your understanding. — Nandini 🇮🇳 (@NAN_DINI_) July 7, 2020

Bharatha varshe bharatha kandhe... We existed as a civilization even before Europe existed.. Our gods walked on this land. Our gurus established mutts throughout the country. Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we are called Bharathavasi's — bharath (@bhakum) July 7, 2020

Thats why EAST "375 warrior tribes" COMAPANY came to loot its wealth.... india that is bharat has existed since you were living in cold desert k!lling each other — 卐 सिंहनादः 卐 (@kshveditam) July 7, 2020

Racism, and more racism in this tweet. It’s essentially—“We starved you, oppressed you, partitioned you, and left with a 7 figure death toll in our immediate wake. Be grateful.”



This isn’t how historians talk, but it is how entitled racist men talk. https://t.co/fQmxvYpvPw — Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) July 7, 2020

If a so called region of "357 warring tribes" can enable barbarians from a sorry island to plunder 144 trillion then you need to seriously rethink your definition of a civilisation. https://t.co/CW4UomROfi — Souvik Roy Moulick (@sroymoulick) July 8, 2020

It's 2020 and some white morons still defending colonialism. Wow. https://t.co/IyxCTGP4ef — Aparna (@chhuti_is) July 8, 2020

Sorry Mr Horrorwitz ..India would have done just fine without the white man https://t.co/yoEmWTF7cX — Mandar Manmohan Sawant (@MandarSawant184) July 8, 2020

Thanks to colonialism we understood to get united and kick the fat Brit racist, oppressive colonial assholes, who were looting us, out of India. https://t.co/HJTgebmGQO — سننٹوٹو Sunandito (@Sunandito1974) July 8, 2020

These shits of colon-ization!🤦



Listen you jerk, colonization didn't gave India "a country", it divided the whole subcontinent into many! https://t.co/Ng1HSwGp9p — Mr. X (@frnd899) July 8, 2020

Bharat did exist in full glory when your ancestors were still learning to use fire.... You are tribal invaders and looters of wealth, we are a timeless immortal civilization that spreads knowledge... https://t.co/DYTMwF973r — Eternal Aghora (@eternal_aghora) July 8, 2020

You need to study more history. Nation state is a post Napoleonic era concept. Italy, Germany etc weren’t nation states to begin with.

BTW, Ireland is conceptually one nation, Britain has undone geography by protestantisation as well as conquest. https://t.co/aWFjAK1bWF — Manish Jaitly (@ManishJtly) July 8, 2020

We are thankful that you came here with such nobel intention through "East India Company" for uniting us Indians... https://t.co/Dg54c4IFtI — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) July 8, 2020

You shut up, without colonialism, England would mint be a country. British would be begging & fighting each other like tribes. Indian had worlds oldest civilizations, we had great ruling dynasties too. For u kind info we don’t speak same language throughout the country even now. https://t.co/Yfrzy7Sfe6 — Chandrakanth GR (@Chandru111) July 7, 2020

Shut up Idiot, you go to school and learn some history of Bharath. https://t.co/LXz3MTiDHt — శ్రీ...!!! (@SriBharateeya) July 7, 2020

These tribes had whole ass planned cities with complicated sewage systems when your ancestors were roaming and shitting naked in jungles. Bitch sit the fuck down. https://t.co/VdKMMANXtN — 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖆𝖕𝖆 𝕭𝖍𝖚𝖞𝖆𝖓 (@kandrapa_bhuyan) July 8, 2020

