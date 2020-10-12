Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which Is The Perfect College Course For You

Disclaimer: This is a light-hearted quiz, and not an absolute indicator of your skills, interests, or abilities.

There are few things in life that can be as confusing as picking a college course. So why not take this quiz and see which course are you most suited for?

1. Pick a character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S you'd want to swap lives with: via Amazon Ross Phoebe Joey Monica

2. Which of the following biopics is your favourite? Sanju Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Neerja Super 30

3. You're on a binge-watching spree. What is the one food item you absolutely need to have? via HEC Chips/Popcorn/Nachos Candies/Chocolate/Cake Cold drinks/Beer/Wine Pizza/Chinese

4. Pick a sitcom you'd love to be a part of: via inews The Big Bang Theory Modern Family Brooklyn Nine-Nine The Office

5. Which city would you pick to go to, for a student-exchange program? via pngio Paris New York Beijing Seoul

6. Pick your favourite junk food from the following via Twitter Vada pao Chowmein Momos Burger and fries

7. Pick your favourite lockdown trend from the following (admit it, we all did these): via Insider TikTok Emoji challenge #Guessthegibberish Online Bingo Dalgona Coffee

8. If you could have one superpower, what would it be? via Lightfieldstudios Shape-shifting Telekinesis Telepathy Ability to control the elements (Air, Water, Fire)

9. Pick a drink that helped you survive 2020: via modernrestaurantmanagement Coffee Vodka Nimbu Paani Tulsi and Giloy juice