Categories

Our channels

View all
Advertisement

QUIZ

Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which Is The Perfect College Course For You

Srishti Magan

5 shares | 1198 views

Disclaimer: This is a light-hearted quiz, and not an absolute indicator of your skills, interests, or abilities. 

There are few things in life that can be as confusing as picking a college course. So why not take this quiz and see which course are you most suited for? 

1. Pick a character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S you'd want to swap lives with: 

via Amazon

2. Which of the following biopics is your favourite? 

3. You're on a binge-watching spree. What is the one food item you absolutely need to have?

via HEC

4. Pick a sitcom you'd love to be a part of: 

via inews

5. Which city would you pick to go to, for a student-exchange program?

via pngio

6. Pick your favourite junk food from the following

7. Pick your favourite lockdown trend from the following (admit it, we all did these): 

8. If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

9. Pick a drink that helped you survive 2020: 

10. Pick your favourite pun from the following: 

Ready for the results?

Result

Share your result
Top Picks For You