One of the recurring themes of an urban legend is usually a vengeful dead woman who now roams the earth at night, looking to take revenge on all and sundry. They have different names in different cultures, but the basic principle is the same.

Take the case of the Nale Ba. This is a witch that knocks on doors at night, and the unlucky ones who open the door are loved killed obviously.

In fact, this is pretty much the same creature that you see in the movie Stree. It has different names even within India, and in some areas of Bangalore, they call it the Nale Ba.

The modus operandi of the Nale Ba is the same - Opening the door basically guarantees certain death, so you have to write 'nale ba' i.e 'come tomorrow' on the front door of your house.

The writing on the door gives you a day's respite from this wayward witch. If the person opens the door however, they die within the next 24 hours. It's like some freaky The Ring crossover type shit.

You'll still see marking on doors in Bangalore till date, asking the vengeful spirit to spare them and come again another day. Scary stuff, huh?