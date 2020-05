When the first case of coronavirus was announced in the country, I didn't think it would turn out to be as serious as it did. To be honest, that was just me trying to live in denial.

Nearly 2 months and 3 lockdowns later, I have accepted that things will take a long time to get back to normal. Even after we get the permission to go out. Here's why.

It is going to be tough to get over the fear and the trauma.

Creatives by: Shanu Ketholia