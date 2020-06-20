If you've ever been to the state of Mizoram, you'd see many small fruit shops along the narrrow, winding hillside roads.

And along the highway of Seling (a small town in Mizoram), the shops sell items such as vegetables, fruits and the occasional bottle of fruit juice, small dried fish etc. But here's the catch - there's no shopkeeper to sell any of these things.

This culture is known as 'Nghah Lou Dawr Culture Of Mizoram'. Here locals set up shops with items for sale on display. Rates of items are also displayed. A cash box is placed on the table. The owners of these shops rely on the honesty of the community.

Along highway of Seling in Mizoram, many shops without shopkeepers are found without shopkeepers. It is called 'Nghah Lou Dawr Culture Of Mizoram' which means ‘Shop Without Shopkeepers’. You take what you want & keep money in deposit box. These shops work on principle of trust! pic.twitter.com/LbG1J8xN1d — My Home India (@MyHomeIndia) June 19, 2020

These shops work on the principle of trust where passers-by are trusted to buy whatever they need and put the money in the box.

The year is 2020; #Honesty #Hospitality #Trust comes handy again for #Mizoram during these trying times of #COVID19 outbreak.

Traditional Nghah-loh-dawr,(shops without shopkeepers) comes handy for many sellers & buyers in maintaining safe social distancing.#MizoramFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/Y1BGiZVLVR — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 18, 2020

Even though it is 2020, people of Mizoram have shown the country how we all can fight Covid-19 if we go by a certain value system and strict ethics.