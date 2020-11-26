Major Kamlesh Mani was patrolling in Kashmir four months ago when he found a 16-year-old boy named Gawhaur Mir sitting in the corner of the road.

Major Mani gave him a piece of chocolate and after some interaction learnt that this young boy from Chanjmulla village was born with a hearing and speech impairment. After getting to know this Army officer made sure to do whatever he can to make Mir's life a little easier.

According to The Print, Major Mani sponsors Mir's education and got him a smartphone to stay in touch. He even enrolled him at a school in Handwara where a teacher for special needs is available. He pays for his books, uniform, and tuition.

Mir comes from a nine-member family, of which four are speech and hearing disabled, including himself. The family granted consent to take him wherever needed for his treatment. Mani said,

I took him for medical consultations, but there was only so much that could be done in Kashmir. I have sought permission from the boy’s family to take him to Delhi for better facilities

Twitter lauded Major Mani for this compassionate gesture.

A unique bond indeed.