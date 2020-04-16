Doctors and healthcare workers are not just absolutely heroic during this crisis, but some of them are going beyond their responsibilities to help people in need.

Another such instance was shared on Twitter by a user through a video clip. In the video, nursing staff at AIIMS, Raipur who are dressed in PPE can be seen taking care of a 3-month-old baby boy & his 2-year-old elder sister.

VIDEO, Awe-worthy: Nursing staff at AIIMS, Raipur taking care of a 3 month old baby boy & his 2 yr old elder sister.



The children’s mother is being treated for #COVID19 there. Sadly, their relatives also tested positive.



Thankfully, both kids tested negative. #Coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/16751lElxr — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 16, 2020

The post reads that despite the children being tested negative for COVID-19, their mother and relatives have been tested positive for the virus.

Twitter lauded this gesture.

These are the instances that restore our faith in humanity.