Doctors and healthcare workers are not just absolutely heroic during this crisis, but some of them are going beyond their responsibilities to help people in need.

Another such instance was shared on Twitter by a user through a video clip. In the video, nursing staff at AIIMS, Raipur who are dressed in PPE can be seen taking care of a 3-month-old baby boy & his 2-year-old elder sister.

The post reads that despite the children being tested negative for COVID-19, their mother and relatives have been tested positive for the virus.

Twitter lauded this gesture.

These are the instances that restore our faith in humanity.