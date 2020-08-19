Doctors around the world are working on the front lines to contain the pandemic. They're doing everything they can to help patients. And this includes the excruciating processes of putting on PPE suits before going in, a process that takes 20 to 30 minutes.
A Delhi based doctor, Aheed Khan shared a video of him donning a hazmat suit before helping COVID-19 patients and it will leave you overwhelmed.
From putting on two sides of gloves to taping every open end of the suit, the doctor called it "mummifying yourself".
Watch the complete video here:
The worst make-up tutorial ever: Just had an idea to record myself while donning. Donning the hazmat suit and PPE is a carefully designed, really cumbersome procedure which usually takes 20 to 30 minutes. The process is more or less mummifying yourself in plastic and tapes before you see COVID patients. . If you don't feel suffocated just by watching this, then what are you even doing. #hazmatsuit #donning #ppe
While it feels suffocating to watch the video, we are grateful to all the healthcare workers who are achieving this impressive feat every single day in order to save lives.