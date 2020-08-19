Doctors around the world are working on the front lines to contain the pandemic. They're doing everything they can to help patients. And this includes the excruciating processes of putting on PPE suits before going in, a process that takes 20 to 30 minutes.

A Delhi based doctor, Aheed Khan shared a video of him donning a hazmat suit before helping COVID-19 patients and it will leave you overwhelmed.

From putting on two sides of gloves to taping every open end of the suit, the doctor called it "mummifying yourself".

Watch the complete video here:

While it feels suffocating to watch the video, we are grateful to all the healthcare workers who are achieving this impressive feat every single day in order to save lives.