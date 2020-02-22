The great Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji recently said that every woman who cooks food for her husband during periods will be born as a bitch in next birth.

'For her husband'.

This led to a great deal of outrage across the country with women hitting back with their opinions on this nonsensical statement and the difference in parameters for judging men and women.

Even our blood is unequal.

If a man bleeds, it is heroic.

If a woman bleeds, it is shameful. — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) February 18, 2020

Now, this kind of discrimination isn't limited to women's personal lives. It reflects heavily in their professional career, as well.

Here, we try to show how deep prejudice runs at workplaces through different names men and women are called for the same behaviour.

Well, if I am 'selfish' for being driven, so be it.

Creatives by: Aprajita Mishra