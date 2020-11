“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” - Vietnamese proverb

The bond that brothers and sisters share is truly special. And, in honour of that special bond we celebrate Bhai Dooj, after the festival of lights, Diwali.

But, while it's a tradition for brothers to buy gifts for their sisters to make them feel special, why not give us things that are far better than gifts, things that really mean a lot to us.

Design Credits: Saransh Singh