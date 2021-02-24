Social media exerts an immense amount of influence on global matters, from politics to business strategies. But at an individual level, it can also make us love certain things and hate other things, all of which we probably didn't even have an opinion on before. Here's a few things many of us hate mostly because of social media.

1. Pineapple on pizza.

2. Ketchup on Maggi.

3. Raisins.

4. Pout/ duck faces in pictures.

5. People who use TikTok.

6. Plain vanilla ice-cream.

7. Milky tea or coffee.

8. Skinny jeans.

9. Wearing your hair in a side part.

10. Android phones.

Basically, everyone should form their own opinion on things, unswayed by the pressures of social media.