A lot of times it so happens that people with abundance of talent might not have the resources to fully embrace them.

Something like that happened to Rhea Bullos, an 11-year-old track athlete from Philippines. She went viral after competing in a running meet without any shoes and only bandages covering her ankles and feet. And despite that, won three gold medals in the same competition.

Her coach shared pictures of her wearing bandages on which she had scribbled ‘Nike’ on the front and sides of her feet, and she also drew the brand’s swoosh logo on her feet.

After the pictures went viral, many people offered to sponsor running shoes for her and others even urged the brand to sponsor her.

After the post went viral, a store sponsored new shoes for her.

LOOK: SM City buys new shoes for Rhea Bullos, a Balasan runner who has been trending on social media after her picture wearing makeshift 'Nike' shoes went viral.



Rhea was taken to the SM Store in SM City Iloilo where she was bought a new pair of shoes, socks and a sports bag. pic.twitter.com/EXo879Gbg5 — Daily Guardian (@dailyguardianph) December 11, 2019

Heartwarming incidents like these make us realize that when a person has the will, there surely is a way.