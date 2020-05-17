If you're on house-arrest and have these weird pangs of trying to be productive during the lockdown while overthinking about the worst-case scenario, join the club.

But this heartwarming story by Humans Of Bombay about a 90-year-old man making the best of these lockdown days by focusing on the things that he loves is giving us some major goals.

While most people around his age prefer to take things slow, this 90-year-old man is seizing each day to the fullest by coming up with harmless pranks along with a beer in his hand.

In fact, his advice to all of us youngsters is to try and channelise our inner Loki (obviously the harmless one) no matter how old we get. He further adds:

What good is life without some harmless pranks? And even now, I believe in living with that zest.

This man makes us believe that the secret of living a happy and successful life is not by spending most of your adulthood trying to earn money for your retirement but just taking a chill pill and not taking life too seriously.

Once a serial prankster, this old man reveals how he is adapting to the new age, digital form of pranking to keep his spark alive and his family's morale up during the lockdown:

During the lockdown, I’m keeping myself entertained with WhatsApp. I’ve started making memes about our family and sharing them on our groups– my meme game is strong!

As a man who's lived a life twice as happy as ours, he further goes on to give us millennials the most important life lesson, we all need to hear:

We overthink and complicate life too much. Take it from a 90-year-old man who’s seen it all; Life is always going to be up and down, so you may as well just chill and have a cold beer whilst you’re at it!

Check out the entire HoB post here:

With a beer in his hand and a wide prankster smile on his face, this 90-year-old-man has indeed taught that being happy and doing what you love can qualify as being productive too.