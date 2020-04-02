The lockdown due to novel coronavirus has left a lot of students taking virtual classes. While it is the only way to maintain social distance, learning can get a little tricky sometimes.

One such student was 12-year-old Rylee Anderson. She didn't understand a math concept, so she mailed her teacher to clear her doubts.

But what happened after was the sweetest thing ever. Instead of a mail, her math teacher came over with a whiteboard and solved her problem from the front porch. While her teacher explained her the concept, Rylee stood on the door and took notes.

My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9 , our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst @MadisonMSNews @MarkOsports @dakotasportsnow @dakotanews_now @stwalter20 pic.twitter.com/aniqt2goPB — Josh Anderson (@DakSt8Football) March 27, 2020

Twitter could not help but praise the teacher.

Instances like these prove that no matter what problems we face, we can all solve it together.