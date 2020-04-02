The lockdown due to novel coronavirus has left a lot of students taking virtual classes. While it is the only way to maintain social distance, learning can get a little tricky sometimes.  

One such student was 12-year-old Rylee Anderson. She didn't understand a math concept, so she mailed her teacher to clear her doubts. 

But what happened after was the sweetest thing ever. Instead of a mail, her math teacher came over with a whiteboard and solved her problem from the front porch. While her teacher explained her the concept, Rylee stood on the door and took notes. 

Twitter could not help but praise the teacher. 

Instances like these prove that no matter what problems we face, we can all solve it together. 