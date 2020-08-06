Who doesn't love a romantic proposal? Flowers, candles, balloons and the person you love. What could possibly go wrong?

A lot, apparently. A man in Sheffield planned the perfect proposal for his girlfriend, but things quickly went out of control when he left a 100 candles unattended and his apartment caught fire.

THREAD: Look closely. What do you see? That's right, hundreds of tea light candles! 🕯️



Want to know what happened here? We thought you did. It involves a romantic proposal that didn't quite go to plan, and includes an important lesson around candle use.



Lets go! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8aU6pQAUF — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

While preparing to pop the question to his girlfriend, he did everything by the book, got candles, balloons, and wine glasses. However, when he left to get his girlfriend around the corner, he came back to the fire department making their way to his apartment. The South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, who saved the apartment shared the story of this couple on their social media accounts.

THREAD: Look closely. What do you see? That's right, hundreds of tea light candles! 🕯️



Want to know what happened here? We thought you did. It involves a romantic proposal that didn't quite go to plan, and includes an important lesson around candle use.



Lets go! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8aU6pQAUF — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

It had also been filled with balloons (yep, that's what you can see in this photo) and, as you'd expect, a nice bottle of wine... 🥂



This was going to be the scene of a romantic proposal and the occupant, a chap who we shall not name, had really gone to town! 😍👏



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9BS8R0Nsx6 — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

With the scene set, he went round the corner to pick his girlfriend up, ready for the big moment.



As they returned, though, their flat was on fire. The culprit? Yep, you guessed it, the tea lights... 😭



(Look closely and you'll see them)



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W8sjcKAuKv — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

But all's well that ends well. Because the house was saved and so was the proposal. When the man finally decided to pop the question after the chaos, she said yes!

Fortunately our firefighters dealt with the fire quickly and nobody was injured.



As a bonus, she said YES! 🙌💍



However, there is a really important lesson here...



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hHGXLgu1ft — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

The fire department shared this story as a warning to all those romantic souls out there, do not leave your candles unattended next to flammable substances.

As romantic as they are, and as much as we all love 'em, candles can be SO dangerous.



Please, please:



🕯️ extinguish them properly when you've done

❌don't put them near flammable items, like curtains

💍 don't leave 100s of tea lights unattended



That'll be all, folks!🧡 pic.twitter.com/ThBNh6pznr — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

A rollercoaster ride from the start to finish. Can you imagine telling your grandkids about this adventurous proposal story?