Who doesn't love a romantic proposal? Flowers, candles, balloons and the person you love. What could possibly go wrong? 

A lot, apparently. A man in Sheffield planned the perfect proposal for his girlfriend, but things quickly went out of control when he left a 100 candles unattended and his apartment caught fire. 

While preparing to pop the question to his girlfriend, he did everything by the book, got candles, balloons, and wine glasses. However, when he left to get his girlfriend around the corner, he came back to the fire department making their way to his apartment. The South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, who saved the apartment shared the story of this couple on their social media accounts. 

But all's well that ends well. Because the house was saved and so was the proposal. When the man finally decided to pop the question after the chaos, she said yes! 

The fire department shared this story as a warning to all those romantic souls out there, do not leave your candles unattended next to flammable substances. 

A rollercoaster ride from the start to finish. Can you imagine telling your grandkids about this adventurous proposal story? 