Photographer Frank Machalowski created a photography series called ‘Ghosts of...’.

For these series, he combined two photographs - one picture which he took from his self-made anamorphic pinhole camera and one old vintage photograph. He then combined these pictures using Photoshop and added some ‘ghostly’ effects.

The idea behind this series was that he wanted to combine both past and present times of the people to create a surreal portrait.

Let’s have a look at these images.

Creepy enough!