YouTuber Bahador Alast is known to make videos where he brings people of different cultures together. He works towards finding similarities between them and this time, he made a Korean speaker, Ellen and a Tamilian speaker Visha sit side by side. And the results have left us surprised!

Research states that there are over 500 words that the languages - Korean and Tamil have in common. Who knew, right? From Appa, which mean father in both the languages to Nal, which means day, these words mean something similar in both of them.

Though some words do not have the exact same meaning, like Sundai and Kattayam. And others like pal, which vary a bit because of pronunciations, the similarities are astounding. YouTube loves this collab!

Watch The Video Here:

Which ones did they miss?