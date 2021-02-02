A couple from Tamil Nadu decided to make their dream wedding an enthralling experince. V. Chinnadurai from Tiruvannamalai and S. Swetha from Coimbatore tied the knot 60 feet underwater.

The couple said that they aimed to create awareness about ocean pollution by taking this huge step. The two software engineers found a spot 4.5 km off the coast, along Neelankarai, and dove underwater to complete the thaali ceremony and exchange garlands.

While the groom has been a swimming enthusiast all his life, the bride, S. Swetha was a bit apprehensive about this idea in the beginning. However, after a few scuba diving lessons, she was left in awe of the experience.

I have been scuba diving for 12 years now, thanks to Aravind anna, our instructor. It was his idea that we get married under sea. We spent 45 minutes under water. I proposed to her with a bouquet and then exchanged garlands and then tied the thali. Flowers were showered on us and then we took a few rounds under water. We are worried about finding masks under water. We wanted to create an awareness about this and so chose our wedding as an occasion.

- Chinnadurai said

The couple did not invite all their guests to the wedding and will hold a reception later to celebrate their union. We are completely in awe of the beautiful and breathtaking ceremony they held underwater, for a good cause.