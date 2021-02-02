A couple from Tamil Nadu decided to make their dream wedding an enthralling experince. V. Chinnadurai from Tiruvannamalai and S. Swetha from Coimbatore tied the knot 60 feet underwater. 

Source: The Hindu

The couple said that they aimed to create awareness about ocean pollution by taking this huge step. The two software engineers found a spot 4.5 km off the coast, along Neelankarai, and dove underwater to complete the thaali ceremony and exchange garlands.

Source: India.com

While the groom has been a swimming enthusiast all his life, the bride, S. Swetha was a bit apprehensive about this idea in the beginning. However, after a few scuba diving lessons, she was left in awe of the experience. 

I have been scuba diving for 12 years now, thanks to Aravind anna, our instructor. It was his idea that we get married under sea. We spent 45 minutes under water. I proposed to her with a bouquet and then exchanged garlands and then tied the thali. Flowers were showered on us and then we took a few rounds under water. We are worried about finding masks under water. We wanted to create an awareness about this and so chose our wedding as an occasion. 

                    - Chinnadurai said

Source: India.com

The couple did not invite all their guests to the wedding and will hold a reception later to celebrate their union. We are completely in awe of the beautiful and breathtaking ceremony they held underwater, for a good cause. 