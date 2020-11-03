Have you seen or been one of those people who toss garbage out of your car window on the roads? Well, if you're travelling to Karnataka then you're going to think twice before littering.

According to Bangalore Mirror, two youths were made to travel 80kms from Madikeri to Coorg (Kodagu) just so that they can clean up the garbage they had thrown on the highway while travelling.

This happened after the General Secretary of Kodagu Tourism Association found some pizza boxes tossed on the side of the road. After opening the boxes he found the bill with the person's number and called and requested him to return to the same spot and clean the litter.

However, the person refused to do so since he had crossed Coorg already. The number was then shared to the local police and put on social media. After receiving numerous calls, the youth who littered turned around and travelled 80kms to come pick up the boxes.

Twitter lauded this move by the athorities.

These are urban fellows going on weekend joy rides to pristine places and wrecking them too. Good this shaming worked. Civic sense is zero in the urban so called educated fellows who can pay 500 rupees for a pizza but have no sense to dispose of their own trash properly. — Lalita Pulavarti (@Lalita_Pulavart) November 2, 2020

Do this for everybody and keep bins everywhere and follow strictly. Then it is worth. Just catching a few and removing vengeance and then leaving the other places dirty is no use — suresh (@suresh90488447) November 2, 2020

Awesome... These kind of strict enforcements will raise the needed awareness. People who create such mess and are just bothered about themselves and do not care for a better society. — Ranganath Sadasiva (@rangu_s) November 2, 2020

very nice 😀 — Dale D'Gama (@2D_Gama) November 2, 2020

Excellent 👍 — Daksha PC (@PCDaksha) November 2, 2020

Strict actions like these are the need of the hour.

H/T : Bangalore Mirror