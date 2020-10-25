Comedians often have a very tight rope on, those who choose to talk about sensitive topics, that is. The idea is to make jokes about the whole situation, without being offensive to marginal communities and still putting the point across.

Two things you are not going to see in the video we're about to discuss.

A part of comedian Christina P's special, this bit is about how her mother got re-married to an Indian man.

Mind you, "Diarrhea, not cowboy. Indian".

Someone she describes as - "Temple of Doom" and "7-Eleven not 9/11".

Someone she refers to as 'Turbanator'. 'Every day'.

It's a special kind of talent to say at least 10 offensive things, back-to-back, in a 45-second-video. Gotta give that to her.

Obviously, it was funny to her, maybe even intelligent - which is disappointing enough. Add to that the cheers by the audience and you wonder was anyone sensible in that room?

Lmao, went from just being white and stupid, to, overt racism.



Love that, thanks @NetflixIsAJoke. https://t.co/RXZ58qEiOa pic.twitter.com/b8WwXM0aj1 — Keshav Kant (@MxKantEven) October 23, 2020

The answer to that seems to be a no, but there are people who are calling her out and Netflix for such racist content.

Donate any $ from this special ('special' lol) to support POC in need and maybe work on having an actual sense of humor once you're done educating your appallingly ignorant, racist self. And just please NEVER talk again, that would be amazing. https://t.co/bHq9QaxVsa — melaninja (@edgarallenpoha) October 25, 2020

The bar for white ppl is already SO hilariously low it should be a crime. @ChristinaP the least u can do is fucking acknowledge this trash and apologize. https://t.co/bHq9QaxVsa — melaninja (@edgarallenpoha) October 25, 2020

What the actual fuck is this? Who gave this person a microphone and an audience? https://t.co/sZQVLUUej2 — Matt Wein (@MattWein) October 25, 2020

what the hell is this https://t.co/HyW1sGTwgq — Antara✰ (@AntaraC) October 24, 2020

tw // racism



nah literally what the actual fuck is this 😐 https://t.co/EseaZEP8Pz — annie (@padmesanckin) October 24, 2020

Cw// racism



In what world is this comedy?? Nothing she said was remotely okay let alone “funny”. https://t.co/9g29xkuAXN — ☭ Amon Apologist 🇱🇧🕸 (@ewalmxnds) October 24, 2020

7/11 NOT WHAT??? DID I HEAR THAT RIGHT https://t.co/zmXrrkjQu6 — jade ♡ (@zukos_ponytail) October 24, 2020

Seriously? SERIOUSLY?