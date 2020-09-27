India is known for its culturally diverse population. And let's face it, with every state, culture or a community within our own country, there are a set of stereotypes that are honesltly quite frustrating.

No matter which state or which community you belong to there is a certain perception (which even includes the way you look) about you that you really can't get rid of. So, here some netizens from different communities who sarcastically debunked the 'you don't look like from this place' like a boss.

"You're Muslim? You don't look like a Muslim omg" Kebab leke ghumu kya haath mien bc — yodababy(they/them) (@cheenipitajii) September 12, 2020

"You're Punjabi? You don't look like a Punjabi" lemme do bhangra for u real quick https://t.co/lCq7Jjcvc5 — Snigdhanipasa (@Snooopdha) September 15, 2020

“You’re Tamilian? You don’t look like a Tamilian” lemme just take out the dosa and molagaa podi from my purse https://t.co/rgkhoVg01P — mitty⁷ (@toomuchmitty_) September 13, 2020

"You're Haryanvi? You don't look like a Haryanvi" lemme just get murdered as a female infant https://t.co/DnBAAxdsB4 — aashi (not a girl) ☭ (@miss4ndrist) September 16, 2020

"You're a Hyderabadi? You don't look like Hyderabad" let me just choke you with Biryani. https://t.co/PSIXTpyqvA — Ganesh Mantravadi (@ganeshmantra) September 16, 2020

“You’re Mallu? You don’t look like a Malayali” lemme just take out the parachute coconut oil from my kalyan silks bag https://t.co/YstRJo9ZWC — tan (@bottomtiertan) September 14, 2020

You're a Bihari?

I don't know haven't interacted with people much to so they can make an assumption about me🙃 https://t.co/C3fKV8iZdl — Drugggiiiieeeeeeeeee (@Lunatic_xyz) September 16, 2020

"You're a Delhiite? You don't look like a Delhiite". Lemme just take out by Bible of MC, BCs. https://t.co/l8KmA2BK1J — Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) September 16, 2020

"You're a Bong? You don't look like a Bong", lemme just get a plate of maachh-bhaat, rosogulla and mishti doi and see you drool all over the place! 🤤🤤🤤 https://t.co/rbhqpH7NqO — Abhishek G. Bhaya अभिषेक অভিষেক ابهيشيك 加冕礼 (@abhishekbhaya) September 16, 2020

"You're Rajasthani? You don't look like a Rajasthani" lemme just get my camel of the garage https://t.co/1PSDkenuRv — doof (@harshmathurx) September 15, 2020

"you're sindhi? you don't look like a sindhi" let me just take out my small penis and value for money from my fake LV bag https://t.co/eKPodLvgUN — veer (@tracymanojj) September 14, 2020

"you're marwadi? you don't look like a marwadi tho" Aankhon ke bdle dal bhatti rkhke ghumu kya bc? https://t.co/VYUaQ6PrN2 — Karishmaa // tanya stan acc (@potatoismyman) September 12, 2020

“You’re Gujarati? You don’t look like a Gujarati” lemme just pull out the thepla i stash in my socks https://t.co/Nibaqgs2rv — Aaryan (@AaryanaGrande) September 12, 2020

''You're Goan? You don't look like a Goan'' lemme just open my spotify and go around playing Maria Pitache https://t.co/42LQrUuHQO — 👾 (@anoushhkae) September 14, 2020

“You’re a Mangy? You don’t look like a Mangy?” Let me just dunk your head in a boiling pot of Sorpotel https://t.co/OTuKzIc5jW — Protima (@PEyogagirl) September 16, 2020

“You’re Uttarakhandi/ Pahadi? You don’t look like a Pahadi.”



Lemme just get my flock of sheep from the park. https://t.co/jkrjgFGcLX — SALONI🕊 (@sallomiyaa) September 15, 2020

“You’re Gorkha? You don’t look like a Gorkha” lemme just get my khukuri and chase you down the road with it. https://t.co/hzm15OEDd4 — Gaurav Probir Pramanik🏳️‍🌈 (@gauravpramanik) September 16, 2020

"You're a Coorg? You don't look like a Coorg", lemme just get my pandi to bite you on your arse. https://t.co/6XVThGKJ2e — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) September 16, 2020

I don't look Indian? Let me just break into a Bollywood choreography for you.