India is known for its culturally diverse population. And let's face it, with every state, culture or a community within our own country, there are a set of stereotypes that are honesltly quite frustrating. 

No matter which state or which community you belong to there is a certain perception (which even includes the way you look) about you that you really can't get rid of. So, here some netizens from different communities who sarcastically debunked the 'you don't look like from this place' like a boss. 

I don't look Indian? Let me just break into a Bollywood choreography for you.