While the world is filled with negativity right now, during this time of crisis, kindness and empathy is all that is needed. Another such gesture of humanity and hope has come to light.
A woman from Kerala was captured on camera helping a blind man catch a bus. In the video, the woman dressed in a saree, ran down the road towards a state transport bus. Once she caught up to the bus, she asked the conductor to stop the bus, went to the blind man and held him by the hand to reach the bus.
she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍— Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020
உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4
This heartwarming gesture was lauded by netizens.
She did not know that she was captured. She was spontaneously affectionate 😍— Ram Pasupathy (@RamPasupathy1) July 8, 2020
These kind of persons make the world beautiful. Let's protect them, care for them, support them and let's be like them. #spreadpositivevibes— 🔦 RSR 🔦 (@RSR9669) July 8, 2020
Mother hearted— hemanthsv (@hemanth9819) July 8, 2020
This woman proved that kindness should be within a person even when no one is watching.