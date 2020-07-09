While the world is filled with negativity right now, during this time of crisis, kindness and empathy is all that is needed. Another such gesture of humanity and hope has come to light.    

A woman from Kerala was captured on camera helping a blind man catch a bus. In the video, the woman dressed in a saree, ran down the road towards a state transport bus. Once she caught up to the bus, she asked the conductor to stop the bus, went to the blind man and held him by the hand to reach the bus.  

This heartwarming gesture was lauded by netizens.   

This woman proved that kindness should be within a person even when no one is watching. 