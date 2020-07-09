While the world is filled with negativity right now, during this time of crisis, kindness and empathy is all that is needed. Another such gesture of humanity and hope has come to light.

A woman from Kerala was captured on camera helping a blind man catch a bus. In the video, the woman dressed in a saree, ran down the road towards a state transport bus. Once she caught up to the bus, she asked the conductor to stop the bus, went to the blind man and held him by the hand to reach the bus.

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍



உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

This heartwarming gesture was lauded by netizens.

She did not know that she was captured. She was spontaneously affectionate 😍 — Ram Pasupathy (@RamPasupathy1) July 8, 2020

Heart touching act of kindness.🙏



Sometimes a small kind gesture makes the received feel supported a lot. — Ramaraju_SVH (@Ramaraju_TLC) July 8, 2020

These kind of persons make the world beautiful. Let's protect them, care for them, support them and let's be like them. #spreadpositivevibes — 🔦 RSR 🔦 (@RSR9669) July 8, 2020

It's inspiration for me. Very nice.. Thanks to our sister. — PV (@Palanivel_Ethic) July 8, 2020

Mother hearted

This has humbled me

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — hemanthsv (@hemanth9819) July 8, 2020

This woman proved that kindness should be within a person even when no one is watching.