Having plants at home is not only appealing but, also good for our mental and physical health. Studies also suggest that houseplants have the ability to improve concentration, productivity, reduce stress levels and can help in improving sleep.

Plants also act as natural air purifiers that cleanse the air from toxic chemicals, making the air more cleaner and breathable.

But, unfortunately everyone isn't clued up about the benefits of having houseplants. Also, those living in low-light apartments assume that all plants need proper sunlight to survive which isn't always the case. There are indoor plants that don't need a lot of sunlight to survive.

And, that's exactly what Twitter user, Angie tries to tell us, through this thread.

plants give so much life and healthy air quality to your bedroom and if you’ve been discouraged from getting plants because your room doesn’t get plenty of sunlight, here are some plants that will grow in a window-less room

🌿✨ a thread: ✨🌿 — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

With this informative thread on indoor plants, Angie wants to encourage people to bring home some greens. Take a look.

chinese evergreen plant 🌱



~ luck-bringing plant that’s great for new plant moms

~ air purifier: cleans out formaldehyde and benzene from the air in your home

~ leaves turn a beautiful pinkish color if left near a moderate to bright-lit window pic.twitter.com/xzhetv0n9U — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

bromeliads ✨



~ every bromeliad is unique in its shape, color(s), and pattern

~ releases oxygen and removes air pollutants

~ a special plant with long gorgeous green foliage and will bloom once in its lifetime pic.twitter.com/Ocjl0hSmzB — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

peace lily 🌿



~ adaptable and low-maintenance

~ symbolizes the rebirth of the soul

~ breaks down and neutralizes toxic gases like benzene, formaldehyde, and carbon monoxide

~ if left near a window it will bloom gorgeous white flowers once in its lifetime pic.twitter.com/hE8qRDpIDW — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

philodendrons (trailing type) 🌱



~ beautiful heart-shaped leaves with a luscious velvety texture

~ among one of the easiest plants to grow

~ removes formaldehyde from the air (a chemical found in insulation, floor coverings, cleaning agents, pressed wood, and even paper towels) pic.twitter.com/VYsCXHx40B — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

pothos plant ✨🌿



~ also known as “devil’s ivy” since it’s almost impossible to kill and stays green even in the dark

~ one of the most effective air purifiers for removing common toxins

~ green leaves will start to create beautiful white patterns when left near a window pic.twitter.com/qswBLHCsHw — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

snake plant 🌱



~ emits oxygen at night that helps you sleep better

~ removes xylene, trichloroethylene, toluene, benzene, and formaldehyde from the air

~ has been used in Nigerian rituals to remove the evil eye pic.twitter.com/Em3Hgtm7fl — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

zz plant ✨



~ tolerates neglect, it’s drought tolerant, and accepts low-light conditions

~ removes copious amounts of toxins

~ represents “steady” and “growth” pic.twitter.com/EWapWWPbxD — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

creeping/climbing fig 🌿



~ purifies the air of most toxins

~ easy care and tolerates pollution

~ in China the white edge to the leaf is seen as a halo; drives away negative energy pic.twitter.com/MBK1O94hdj — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

All the plants that Angie has mentioned above can thrive in window-less rooms however, they'll need some amount of artificial light (lamp light, ceiling light) to live.

all of these plants will thrive in your window-less bedroom but will require some artificial light (lamps or ceiling lights) to remain ON for most of the day... they should not be left in a super dark room for way too long or they’ll get lonely and die (except for bedtime ofc)✨ — angie 🦋🇬🇹 (@batonthemoon) September 11, 2020

A lot of people agreed with Angie on the importance of having indoor plants. While some posted images of their 'green' friends others, liked how informative this thread was.

Add some (green) life to your life.