Most discussions about relationships are about the red flags, stuff that makes someone not suitable for you in the long run. However, there have to be things that make one right for you, too.

But how is one supposed to know that? Well, instincts and some green flags which serve as a reminder that the said person deserves to be in your life.

This can be getting you a cup of coffee at the end of the day, or supporting a dream that you feel you can't achieve in moments of self-doubt.

It can be giving you the bigger portion of the blanket, or telling you it's okay if you want to start a new career.

Really, if you are with the right human, green flags shouldn't be so hard to find.

Twitter has listed a bunch of them, so read on, in case you are confused about a certain someone.

relationship green flags:



- disagreements don't turn into arguments

- mutual affection

- healthy boundaries

- you share the same core values

- open communication

- you encourage each other to be better

- you enjoy time apart

- strong sense of trust — ꫀꪶꫀꪖꪀꪮ᥅🌞 (@openmy3rdeyee) July 5, 2020

LISTENING — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) July 15, 2019

Honesty, true attempts at healthy self expression, keeping your word, attentiveness, COMPASSION (not just with me so I know it's real) bravery. Consistency with all the above. — Keke👑 (@Divinity_Ox) July 15, 2019

Taking the time to explain or clarify when something isn't understood. Being patient. Remembering little things. "Are you hungry?" Or "This reminded me of you" — Autumn (@autumnalbreezes) July 15, 2019

-Making an effort

-taking an Interest in what you like(goes both ways)

-making time to do things or just be in each other’s company

-REASSURANCE, it may seem small but little reminders of appreciation mean so much

-really just comes back around to making an effort — Madi 💖’s 1D (@madis6n) July 15, 2019

Relationship green flags:

Self responsibility

Supports your personal growth

Self-reflective

Long-standing friendships

Honors boundaries

Healthy hobbies

Self-suffiency

EMPATHY

Vulnerability

Communicates openly

LISTENS to understand, not to respond

Substance

Healed and whole — 𝐚𝐬𝐡. (@ashleyncraddock) November 3, 2019

We always talk about red flags in relationships. Let’s switch it up—



Relationship green flags:

•Communicates openly

•Honors boundaries

•Has healthy hobbies

•Self-reflective

•Supports your personal growth

•Has long standing friendships

•Empathic

•Self-sufficient — Jelisa, Inc. (@JelisaInc) February 28, 2020

People always talk about red flags in a relationship but here are some green flags



💚 excited about your goals and dreams

💚 asks about your day

💚 makes sure you eat and drink

💚 never gives you up

💚 never lets you down

💚 never runs around and deserts you — Kayt (@afkayt) June 10, 2019

Doesn’t gaslight, embraces my quirks — police do not provide public safety. (@ChasingDestinee) March 1, 2020

Same green flags I look for—and try to bring to—close platonic relationships



Kindness, emotional availability, self-awareness, playful spirit & sense of humor, passion about *something*, depth, an open mind, someone who values privacy, someone unafraid to form their own opinions https://t.co/LyW1jCbLDJ — Maco 🇭🇹 (@observhaitian) July 15, 2019

Some relationship green flags



Supports your personal growth

Long-standing friendships

Communicates openly

Honours boundaries

Practices self care

Self responsibility

Healthy hobbies

Self-sufficiency

Self-reflective

Vulnerability

Spirituality

Empathy — Purple Hibiscus™ ✂ (@Dharmillicious) June 27, 2020

Being able to have a healthy debate without getting mad. If they've got something they're passionate about and can defend it passionately without getting ugly or shutting down, that's a keeper right there. https://t.co/p6Svpv2wUb — Dawn Napier (@RealityIsThin) August 5, 2020

Checks their privilege without being asked to. https://t.co/qX3yY1Lmrw — J.Y Tan (@JYTan6) August 5, 2020

Being free with hugs or their version of demonstrative affection



Helping while you're still deciding if you should ask



Letting themselves be loved for a moment even though they're afraid



Witnessing a moment of kindness they think no one sees. https://t.co/UVQzmARjl4 — Tinu (@Tinu) August 4, 2020