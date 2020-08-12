Most discussions about relationships are about the red flags, stuff that makes someone not suitable for you in the long run. However, there have to be things that make one right for you, too.
But how is one supposed to know that? Well, instincts and some green flags which serve as a reminder that the said person deserves to be in your life.
This can be getting you a cup of coffee at the end of the day, or supporting a dream that you feel you can't achieve in moments of self-doubt.
It can be giving you the bigger portion of the blanket, or telling you it's okay if you want to start a new career.
Really, if you are with the right human, green flags shouldn't be so hard to find.
Twitter has listed a bunch of them, so read on, in case you are confused about a certain someone.
relationship green flags:— ꫀꪶꫀꪖꪀꪮ᥅🌞 (@openmy3rdeyee) July 5, 2020
- disagreements don't turn into arguments
- mutual affection
- healthy boundaries
- you share the same core values
- open communication
- you encourage each other to be better
- you enjoy time apart
- strong sense of trust
LISTENING— Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) July 15, 2019
Taking the time to explain or clarify when something isn't understood. Being patient. Remembering little things. "Are you hungry?" Or "This reminded me of you"— Autumn (@autumnalbreezes) July 15, 2019
-Making an effort— Madi 💖’s 1D (@madis6n) July 15, 2019
-taking an Interest in what you like(goes both ways)
-making time to do things or just be in each other’s company
-REASSURANCE, it may seem small but little reminders of appreciation mean so much
-really just comes back around to making an effort
Relationship green flags:— 𝐚𝐬𝐡. (@ashleyncraddock) November 3, 2019
Self responsibility
Supports your personal growth
Self-reflective
Long-standing friendships
Honors boundaries
Healthy hobbies
Self-suffiency
EMPATHY
Vulnerability
Communicates openly
LISTENS to understand, not to respond
Substance
Healed and whole
We always talk about red flags in relationships. Let’s switch it up—— Jelisa, Inc. (@JelisaInc) February 28, 2020
Relationship green flags:
•Communicates openly
•Honors boundaries
•Has healthy hobbies
•Self-reflective
•Supports your personal growth
•Has long standing friendships
•Empathic
•Self-sufficient
People always talk about red flags in a relationship but here are some green flags— Kayt (@afkayt) June 10, 2019
💚 excited about your goals and dreams
💚 asks about your day
💚 makes sure you eat and drink
💚 never gives you up
💚 never lets you down
💚 never runs around and deserts you
Doesn’t gaslight, embraces my quirks— police do not provide public safety. (@ChasingDestinee) March 1, 2020
Same green flags I look for—and try to bring to—close platonic relationships— Maco 🇭🇹 (@observhaitian) July 15, 2019
Kindness, emotional availability, self-awareness, playful spirit & sense of humor, passion about *something*, depth, an open mind, someone who values privacy, someone unafraid to form their own opinions https://t.co/LyW1jCbLDJ
Some relationship green flags— Purple Hibiscus™ ✂ (@Dharmillicious) June 27, 2020
Supports your personal growth
Long-standing friendships
Communicates openly
Honours boundaries
Practices self care
Self responsibility
Healthy hobbies
Self-sufficiency
Self-reflective
Vulnerability
Spirituality
Empathy
Being able to have a healthy debate without getting mad. If they've got something they're passionate about and can defend it passionately without getting ugly or shutting down, that's a keeper right there. https://t.co/p6Svpv2wUb— Dawn Napier (@RealityIsThin) August 5, 2020
Checks their privilege without being asked to. https://t.co/qX3yY1Lmrw— J.Y Tan (@JYTan6) August 5, 2020
Being free with hugs or their version of demonstrative affection— Tinu (@Tinu) August 4, 2020
Helping while you're still deciding if you should ask
Letting themselves be loved for a moment even though they're afraid
Witnessing a moment of kindness they think no one sees. https://t.co/UVQzmARjl4