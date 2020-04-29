Recently, the Pentagon released footage of 3 UFOs that were spotted in the last 2 decades, which had no explanation till today. Now usually, this would have been prime-time television, but with everything that's going on in the world, people don't really seem to give a damn about little green men with adventurous fingers. Still, there have been many supposed UFO sightings over the years, such as these.

1. The Roswell Incident.

In 1947, a flying object crash landed in Roswell, New Mexico. The event greatly influenced alien theory, conspiracy and even pop culture. 100s of people have come forward over the years claiming they saw an alien craft crash land, and others still have said they encountered actual aliens. However, the US military has stated that it was an Air Force balloon that crash landed there.

2. The Rendlesham Forest Incident.

In December 1980, US military personnel reported seeing some kind of alien aircraft fly through the Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk, England. It was described as a glowing object, metallic in appearance, with coloured lights. When police went to check it out later, they found triangular impressions on the ground, as well as burn marks and broken branches on nearby trees.

3. The Barney and Betty Hill abduction.

This American couple claim they were abducted by aliens between September 19 to 20, 1961. They claim they were driving along a road at night when a bright light started following them. They claimed the aliens took them, experimented on them, and then put them back home the next day - their clothes tattered and their watches frozen.

4. Over 300 school children and staff saw a UFO in Melbourne.

In 1966, over 300 children and staff from Westall High School, Melbourne witnessed multiple UFOs silently flying through the sky before landing in a field nearby. While some claimed there were 3 UFOs, others say it was just one. When they tried getting close to it, the UFO shot away.

5. The O'Hare International Airport UFO sighting.

On November 7, 2006, around 4 PM, 12 United Airlines employees and a few witnesses outside the airport at Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported seeing a UFO. They claimed it was a metallic craft hovering over the gate for several minutes before shooting up into the clouds. The object did not register on radar.

6. The Broad Haven Primary School UFO sightings.

In 1977, a group of school children from the Broad Haven Primary School said they saw a UFO near the playground. The teachers didn't believe themat first , but when the children were separated and asked to draw pictures of what they saw, all of them drew the same drawing of a flying saucer.

7. The Zimbabwe school-children UFO sighting.

In September 1994, several children of a school near Ruwa, Zimbabwe said they saw multiple UFOs hovering in the area. They also described the beings that descended from it, claiming they had big heads, no nose (just two holes), no mouth, and long black hair.

8. The disappearance of Frederick Valentich.

On 21 October 1978, Australian pilot Frederick Valentich disappeared while on a training flight over the Bass Strait. A few moments before that, he had got on the radio to let air control know that there was an unknown object flying 1000 feet above him. "It's not an aircraft," were his last words.

9. The Maury Island UFO sighting.

On June 21 1947, Fred Crisman and Harold Dahl claimed they saw debris falling from the sky as well as unidentified flying objects in the sky over Maury Island, Washington. Dahl said that one of them even killed his dog. According to them, men in black suits later came and warned them not to speak about it, inspiring the movie Men in Black.

10. The 1952 UFO radar sightings.

In 1952, 7 unidentified objects appeared over secure air space near the Pentagon. They were visible on radar, but when jets approached the air space, the strange objects disappeared from the radar. When the jets came back however, the objects returned to the radar screen again.

The truth is out there.